EA/Origin Access Could Be Coming To Other Platforms

Over the last couple of years, both the EA Access program for Xbox One and Origin Access for PC have been doing quite well for both Electronic Arts and its fans, giving them the opportunity to play a plethora of games in the Vault, while also checking out early access to games. This month alone will bring excitement to these programs, as fans will be able to check out Need For Speed: Payback and Star Wars: Battlefront II early.

But that could be just the beginning for these programs, as the publisher recently noted during a post-earnings conference call that EA/Origin Access could be making its way to additional platforms.

We’re not sure if this means the PlayStation 4 or not, however. At one point, Sony was offered the program, but refused, and allowed EA to make Access an exclusive for Xbox One. But now it looks like the company is weighing its options.

CEO Andrew Wilson said, “As these communities and many others in our top franchises continue to thrive, our subscription services like EA Access and Origin Access are bringing more players from across our network to join in. Our subscription player base continues to grow. And you should expect us to continue driving this model to more platforms going forward.”

CFO Blake Jorgensen added, “Subscription obviously is very important to us. We’ve been doing a lot of work on Origin Access and EA Access. And as Andrew mentioned, you’ll most likely see those on other platforms. And you’ll most likely see additional content coming into these subscriptions and some exciting things to come there. But we believe that’s a very important way for more consumers to enjoy more games over time at a very reasonable price.”

Now, does this mean Access could come to, say, the Nintendo Switch? We’re not sure how that would work, given that the platform only has one game to choose from – FIFA 18. PlayStation 4 seems more likely, though, again, we’re not sure if Sony’s still being stubborn on seeing the service make its debut.

For now, though, you can check out EA Access and Origin Access on Xbox One and PC, respectively.