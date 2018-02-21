EA Hosting Huge PC Game Sale On Origin, Get Star Wars: Battlefront II And More For Cheap

As if the huge Electronic Arts game sale happening on Xbox One wasn’t enough for this week, it appears that the publisher is also hosting a big franchise sale over on Origin, where you can get big hits and classic favorites for dirt cheap.

The sale, which is taking place all week long, will allow you to score a number of deals on PC games, including favorites like Star Wars: Battlefront II, Battlefield 1 Revolution and Titanfall 2, amongst other titles you might have missed out on the first time around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a rundown of all the games you can get on sale right now. Make some room on your hard drive for these bad boys:

Star Wars: Battlefront II- $23.99

Battlefield 1 Revolution- $19.99

Need For Speed Payback- $23.99

The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle- $24.99

FIFA 18- $19.99

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass- $14.99

Battlefield 1- $9.99

The Sims 4- $14.99

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition- $9.99

Star Wars: Battlefront II Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition- $31.99

Mass Effect: Andromeda- $9.99

The Sims 4 Bundle- $29.99

The Sims 4 Digital Deluxe- $18.74

FIFA 18 Icon Edition- $59.99

Dragon Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition- $15.99

Need For Speed Payback Deluxe Edition- $31.99

Battlefield Anniversary Bundle- $39.99

FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition- $39.99

Need For Speed Ultimate Bundle- $49.99

Battlefield 1 + Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle- $27.99

The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs- $19.99

FIFA 18 & Need For Speed Payback Bundle- $39.99

Titanfall 2- $4.99

Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition- $12.49

Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle- $14.99

Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst- $4.99

Need For Speed Payback Deluxe Edition Upgrade- $7.99

Dragon Age Inquisition- $4.99

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 Deluxe Edition- $14.99

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition- $19.99

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2- $9.99

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition- $1749

Mass Effect Trilogy- $7.49

Battlefield 3 Premium- $5.99

Crysis Trilogy- $12.49

Dragon Age Origins Digital Deluxe Edition- $12.49

Dead Space 3- $9.99

Dead Space 2- $9.99

Dragon Age Origins Ultimate Edition- $14.99

Battlefield: Bad Company 2- $4.99

Dragon Age Origins- $9.99

Alice: Madness Returns- $4.99

Dragon Age Origins: Awakening- $9.99

EA Family Bundle (includes Need For Speed, Unravel and Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2)- $9.99

Syndicate- $4.99

The Saboteur- $4.99

There are quite a few deals available, so head on over and do some shopping. That Mass Effect Trilogy isn’t going to buy itself.

As far as what we recommend, the Mass Effect Trilogy for less than $10 is an incredible deal, especially if you’ve never played the games before. And Titanfall 2 for five bucks?! You’d be crazy to turn that away. (Oh, and we have to give the Dragon Age games a shout-out, because Liana loves those.)