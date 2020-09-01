EA Play Is Now on Steam

✖

EA Play, the service formerly known as EA Access, is now available on Steam. The service has previously been available on platforms such as PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Origin, but now Steam users will have the opportunity to discover the program. The service costs $4.99 per month, but right now fans can also subscribe for a full year for just $29.99. For those unfamiliar with the service, subscribers receive discounts, access to a library of older EA games, trials of newer games, and more. According to EA's website, these four recent and upcoming games will have the following perks for subscribers:

Madden NFL 21– get out on the gridiron for 10 full hours and score three Gold Team Fantasy Packs each month throughout the season.

FIFA 21– members can hit the pitch starting October 1 with an early access trial (including pre-launch challenges), receive Start of Season XP Boosts for FIFA Ultimate Team, and recurring FUT kits and stadium customization item rewards throughout the season.

Star Wars: Squadrons– players will receive in-game perks through vanity items like the Interceptor Elegance Helmet and the Ashen Monarch Paint Job Set.

Rocket Arena– members score instant access to the full game and an exclusive Epic Mysteen Skin just for logging into Rocket Arena.

While these perks are certainly exciting, the part of EA Play that will likely appeal most to subscribers is the library of playable games. Steam users that subscribe to EA Play will instantly gain access to titles such as The Sims 4, Titanfall 2, Dead Space 2, and more. A full list of titles available through the program can be found right here.

For fans of the publisher, EA Play certainly sounds like a worthwhile program! Madden NFL 21 is the only game currently available that subscribers can play for a 10-hour trial, but other titles will be made available in the future. That's more than enough time for players to really get a feel for a game, so it could be a great way for some users to save money. EA Play also offers a 10% discount on games and DLC, so there are a few ways to save with a subscription!

