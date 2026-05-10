1 Best-Selling PS5 Game Beats Pragmata and Saros for Top Spot

Crimson Desert has been beaten as the best-selling PS5 game on the PlayStation Store, but not by Capcom’s Game of the Year contender, Pragmata, which is the #2 best-selling PS5 game on the PlayStation Store. Some may have thought Starfield would sneak to the top spot of the PlayStation Store PS5 charts, but this has also not happened. Rather, Starfield has taken the #5 spot, behind NBA 2K26 in the #4 spot and the aforementioned Crismon Desert in the #3 spot.

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More specifically, Sony has revealed that it was itself that topped the PlayStation Store best-seller chart for the month of April, at least in the United States, thanks to MLB The Show 26. Meanwhile, for those curious, the rest of the top ten, after the #5 spot, are as ordered: Content Warning, Grand Theft Auto V, MOUSE: P.I. For Hire, Minecraft, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Fellow PlayStation game, and PS5 exclusive, Saros finished right outside the top 10, in the #11 spot, which isn’t bad considering it released on April 30, at the end of the month.

European PlayStation Store Chart Is a Bit Different

Everything above was for the United States. The European PS5 PlayStation Store chart is a bit different. Of course, baseball is not a thing in Europe, so MLB The Show 26 is not atop the chart. What is big in Europe is soccer/football. Fittingly, EA Sports FC 26 is in the #1 spot. The rest of the top ten, meanwhile, is as follows: Crimson Desert, Grand Theft Auto V, Starfield, Pragmata, Minecraft, Hades II, Content Warning, UFC 5, and Resident Evil 4. The aforementioned Saros, meanwhile, was 17th. If you combine the two lists, Crimson Desert was the best-selling PS5 game on the PlayStation Store for April, just like it was the month prior. This is now the second month in a row MLB The Show 26 has topped the United States chart, though.

It is important to remember these are PS5 sales on the PlayStation Store, and only for the month of April. They do not include retail sales. For some games, this helps them move up the chart if they are digital only. Some examples of that above include Content Warning, Hades II, and Mouse: P.I. For Hire. Naturally, the inverse is true for PS5 games available at retail. Given that most best-selling games are available at both, though, it doesn’t end up being too noteworthy.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.