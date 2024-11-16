EA Sports College Football Is Now Free to Play for a Limited Time

EA Sports College Football is free to play at the moment. EA is an absolute titan of the gaming industry and has managed to become that way thanks to its stranglehold on the sports genre. EA has soccer, football, and hockey games that dominate the fall season on top of major shooters and games in other key genres. EA held on to the basketball genre for quite a long time as well with games like NBA Live, but ultimately gave up on it after a number of poorly received entries and stiff competition from NBA 2K. However, there is one sports franchise that burns a bright light in the hearts of fans everywhere: College Football.

The franchise had a long run before meeting an abrupt, albeit temporary, end in 2013 with the release of NCAA Football 14. A bunch of rules regarding how college athletes could use their likenesses for things like advertisements and video games. It would be almost a decade before these rules were changed and EA could get back to making a true College Football video game. When the time finally came, it was huge news and set the gaming world ablaze. College Football is a far more immersive, layered experience than that of Madden with a focus on school spirit, the drama of being a college athlete, and so on. It’s a really unique franchise in the sports genre and is a big reason why fans were clamoring for its return, especially as the genre has grown a bit stale in recent years.

Close-up of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in College Football 25

The return finally came this summer with College Football 25 and it was met with a glorious reception. The game dominated in sales and reviews with a Metacritic score of 83 on PS5. It has remained popular even since Madden released and will probably end up somewhere in the top 10 best selling games of the year come December. It’s a huge release and even led to more new consoles being sold, as College Football 25 isn’t available on Xbox One and PS4 like Madden. EA has also continued to support it with numerous updates since launch. With all of that said, if you still haven’t gotten in on the action, now is the perfect time.

College Football 25 has a free to play weekend going on right now. On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, players can go to the digital store, find College Football 25, and play the whole game for free throughout the weekend. The last day to play for free will be Sunday, November 17th. You won’t be able to keep the game for free, but you can find the game on sale right now as well. The base version of the game is currently $41.99 (normally $69.99) and the Deluxe Edition is $59.99 (normally $89.99). All in all, it’s a pretty good deal and worth cashing in on right now. If you manage to miss this sale, it’s highly likely other retailers will be selling College Football 25 at a similar price, if not lower, throughout the holiday season for things like Black Friday. This is not the first sale for College Football 25 and it certainly will not be the last.