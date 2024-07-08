EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Allez Les Bleus Evolution

With the Euros and Copa America winding down this week, the developers at Electronic Arts are taking one last opportunity to celebrate the two tournaments in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. As the developers have been doing throughout the event, the team added a new Evolution to the mix in Ultimate Team, giving players the option to take a low-rated card and boost it into the mid-90s. Below, you’ll find a full breakdown of the Allez Les Bleus Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Allez Les BleusEvolution?

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free, meaning you should use it to generate high-rated fodder even if you don’t plan to use the player in your lineup. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 88

Max Acceleration: 89

Nation: French

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you’ll earn +7 Overall, +5 Pace, +8 Shooting, +7 Passing, +7 Dribbling, +8 Defending, +7 Physical, +1 Weak Foot, the Relentless, Dead Ball, and Finesse Shot PlayStyles, and the Aerial, Technical, and Long Ball Pass PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Allez Les Bleus Evolution

Because this Evolution is so powerful, many of the best players are going to be tough to find on the Transfer Market. If you wait a few days, prices might come down, but the players listed below should be relatively cheap. You just have to find one on the Market. Here’s the list:

Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid

FC Pro Mohamed Simakan – RB Leipzig

Winter Wildcards Nordi Mukiele – PSG

Festival of Football Rayan Cherki – Lyon

Thunderstruck Icon Claude Makelele – France

Griezmann is probably the easiest to find because he’s a normal Gold card. Still, his price is inflated right now, so consider waiting if you don’t need a new striker right away. Griezmann doesn’t have the top-end pace you’d want, but he’s deadly in front of the net. Simakan and Mukiele usually aren’t too expensive and become defenders with blazing speed after the Evolution.

If you didn’t use Cherki’s Festival of Football card in a previous Evolution, he’s completely free. That makes him an attractive option, but he also has the five-star/five-star weak foot and skill moves combo and maxed-out dribbling. Finally, Makelele will run you over 100,000 Coins, but if you want a stud defensive midfielder, he’ll fill that role nicely.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Allez Les Bleus Evolution expires on August 5th.