EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Canarinho Evolution

With the Copa America tournament soon entering the knockout stage, the giants of Brazil have one last chance to show the world why they’re among the favorites at the tournament with their last group stage game against Columbia on July 2nd. EA Sports FC 24 is celebrating the final night of group stage matches with a new Evolution in Ultimate Team that lets users take a player card from Brazil and turn it into a star. Below, you’ll find a full breakdown of the Canarinho Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Canarinho Evolution?

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free, meaning you should use it to generate high-rated fodder even if you don’t plan to use the player in your lineup. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Max Overall: 86

Max Shooting: 89

Max Dribbling: 88

Nation: Brazil

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you’ll earn +9 Overall, +9 Pace, +10 Shooting, +10 Passing, +8 Dribbling, +8 Defending, +11 Physical, +1 Weak Foot, +1 Skill Moves, the Finesse Shot, Tiki Taka, and Whipped Pass PlayStyles, and the Trickster, Incisive Pass, and First Touch PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Canarinho Evolution

Many of the top players for this Evolution are currently tough to find on the Transfer Market because they’re so popular. However, those prices will likely come down over the next few days, so we’re going to list them below and advise you to wait to see if their prices drop before moving on to one of the normal cards listed below. Here’s the list:

Team of the Week Rodrygo – Real Madrid

Heroes Ramires – Premier League

Eder Militao – Real Madrid

Thunderstruck Joelinton – Newcastle United

Versus Ice Alex Telles – Al Nassr

Rodrygo, Ramires, Joelinton, and Telles will all cost under 50,000 Coins if you’re able to find them on the market. Of the four, we like Ramires the best because he can play nearly any position on the pitch with his stat line. Rodrygo is exceptional as a winger but has to be used in the attack to stay effective.

Joelinton and Telles both get an extra PlayStyle+, making them a bit more fun at this stage of the game; however, Ramires mostly tops them in overall stats. That said, either player can slide into the center midfield easily. Militao is the budget option for this Evolution. He’s not going to wow you at centerback, but with 94 speed, he can do the job against even the speediest forwards.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Legendary Status Evolution expires on July 26th.