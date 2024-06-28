EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Legendary Status Evolution

On June 28th, developer Electronic Arts released the new Greats of the Game promo into EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. This is the second time we've seen this card type added to Ultimate Team during the ongoing EURO and Copa America tournaments. These legends from the past have been boosted to the top end of EA Sports FC 24's power curve and have the opportunity to be upgraded even further based on the real-world performance of the player's host nation. If you aren't lucky enough to pack one, EA has dropped a new Evolution, letting players take an older Icon card and give it a boost. Below, you'll find the full breakdown of the new Legendary Status Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Legendary Status Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Unfortunately, this Evolution will run you 100,000 Coins or 250 FC Points. That's a relatively steep price and you'll also have to pay quite a bit for many of the best Icon cards needed to start it. That said, here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 93

Max Pace: 94

Max Shooting: 92

Max Defending: 93

League: Icon

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +3 Pace, +3 Physical, +4 Shooting, +4 Dribbling, +1 Skill Moves, the Acrobatic, Pinged Pass, and Quick Step PlayStyles, and the Tiki Taka, Trivela, and Aerial PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Legendary Status Evolution

Again, the best players for this one are going to be very expensive. If you already have Winter Wildcards Garrincha, Ronaldinho, or Cruyff in your lineup, you should use them. That said, there are a few sneaky options that might be worth considering if you're on a budget. Here they are:

Thunderstruck Cafu – Brazil

Dynasties Rivaldo – Brazil

Thunderstruck Kaka – Brazil

Zico – Brazil

Winter Wildcards Didier Drogba – Ivory Coast

All of these cards will run you between 150,000 and 350,000 Coins, so none of them are cheap, but they are affordable at this stage of EA Sports FC 24. If you decide to spend on any of these players, you need to decide which best fits your team and go from there. Cafu makes a great attacking wingback, but those aren't too hard to get, meaning he might be a little expensive at this price. The same can be said for Rivaldo as a winger. Both cards are solid, but you're more likely to get better players soon.

Kaka and Zico both fill the role of attacking midfielders. Kaka has slightly better stats, but Zico has the ever-potent five-star/five-star skill moves and weak foot combo. Plus, many players completed Zico's SBC several months ago. If you're one of them, you won't need to spend extra on this Evolution. Finally, Drogba's Winter Wildcard is a solid striker but lacks pace. This Evo gives him a slight speed boost while adding the five-star/five-star combo everyone craves.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Legendary Status Evolution expires on July 26th.