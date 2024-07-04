EA Sports FC 24 Path to Glory Team 2: Leaked Players, Release Date

With the EUROs and Copa America tournaments entering the knockout phase, the developers at Electronic Arts are seemingly celebrating with a second Path to Glory team in EA Sports FC 24. Like most of the recent teams, leakers have already released the entire team if you want to know who you probably aren’t going to pack ahead of time. This second Path to Glory team in EA Sports FC 24 will likely be eligible for future upgrades if the players’ respective teams progress in the tournament. Below, you’ll find a full rundown of leaked players, the potential list of how those players might upgrade, and the assumed release date of the next promo in EA Sports FC 24.

EAFC 24 Path to Glory Team 2 Leaked Players

These leaks come from FUT Scoreboard on Twitter. Over the last few years, the account has been a reliable source for leaks and hasn’t missed the previous few promos. Of course, you’ll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt.

Leaked EURO Path to Glory Players

Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr

Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid

Hakan Calhanoglu – Inter Milan

Kai Havertz – Arsenal

Leroy Sane – Bayern Munich

Marcus Thuram – Inter Milan

Manuel Akanji – Manchester City

Eduardo Camavinga – Real Madrid

Matthias de Ligt – Bayern Munich

Diogo Jota – Liverpool

Matheus Nunes – Manchester City

John Stones – Manchester City

Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa

Jesus Navas – Sevilla

Ferran Torres – Barcelona

Wout Weghorst – Hoffenheim

Denis Zakaria – Monaco

Youssouf Fofana – Monaco

Conor Gallagher

Leaked Copa America Path to Glory Players

Lisandro Martinez – Manchester United

Nicolas Gonzales – Fiorentina

Douglas Luiz – Aston Villa

Facundo Pellistri – Granada

Giovani Lo Celso – Tottenham

Wendell – Porto

Jose Gimenez – Atletico Madrid

Yangel Herrera – Girona

Jonathan Osorio – Toronto FC

Kevin Rodriguez – Independiete DV

Jeremy Sarmiento – Ipswich Town

Jhon Lucumi – Bologna

This appears to be the full list of players coming in the Path to Glory Team 2 promo. However, it’s worth noting that some of these players may launch as Objectives or Squad-Building Challenges. With that in mind, don’t be surprised if they aren’t all available on Day 1 of the promo.

EA Sports FC 24 Path to Glory Team 2 Upgrade Paths

As mentioned, these cards will likely be eligible for upgrades based on real-world performances. The leakers haven’t given us a rundown of how these players will be upgraded, but it might be similar to the first round. Of course, with fewer games to play, it’s likely going to accelerate, but here’s how cards earned upgrades in the first batch:

Path to Glory Upgrade Path Player’s Nation wins one game – +1 OVR



Players Nation wins three games – +1 PlayStyle+



Player’s Nation wins Quarterfinal – +1 OVR



Player’s Nation wins Semifinal – five-star Weak Foot/five-star Skill Move upgrade or +1 OVR



Player’s Nation wins Final – +1 OVR

EA Sports FC 24 Path to Glory Team 2 Start Date

The Path to Glory Team 2 promo will presumably start on July 5th at 1 p.m. ET. That’s when the Greats of the Game Team 2 promo ends and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. As it does most weeks, Electronic Arts will likely drop a new loading screen in the coming days letting us know when to expect the promo and a hint of who might be coming. Some of the cards listed above might drop later in the week, depending on how EA decides to break things up.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.