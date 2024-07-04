EA Sports FC 24 Path to Glory Team 2: Leaked Players, Release Date

With the EUROs and Copa America tournaments entering the knockout phase, the developers at Electronic Arts are seemingly celebrating with a second Path to Glory team in EA Sports FC 24. Like most of the recent teams, leakers have already released the entire team if you want to know who you probably aren’t going to pack ahead of time. This second Path to Glory team in EA Sports FC 24 will likely be eligible for future upgrades if the players’ respective teams progress in the tournament. Below, you’ll find a full rundown of leaked players, the potential list of how those players might upgrade, and the assumed release date of the next promo in EA Sports FC 24.
EAFC 24 Path to Glory Team 2 Leaked Players
These leaks come from FUT Scoreboard on Twitter. Over the last few years, the account has been a reliable source for leaks and hasn’t missed the previous few promos. Of course, you’ll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt.
Leaked EURO Path to Glory Players
- Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr
- Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid
- Hakan Calhanoglu – Inter Milan
- Kai Havertz – Arsenal
- Leroy Sane – Bayern Munich
- Marcus Thuram – Inter Milan
- Manuel Akanji – Manchester City
- Eduardo Camavinga – Real Madrid
- Matthias de Ligt – Bayern Munich
- Diogo Jota – Liverpool
- Matheus Nunes – Manchester City
- John Stones – Manchester City
- Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa
- Jesus Navas – Sevilla
- Ferran Torres – Barcelona
- Wout Weghorst – Hoffenheim
- Denis Zakaria – Monaco
- Youssouf Fofana – Monaco
- Conor Gallagher
Leaked Copa America Path to Glory Players
- Lisandro Martinez – Manchester United
- Nicolas Gonzales – Fiorentina
- Douglas Luiz – Aston Villa
- Facundo Pellistri – Granada
- Giovani Lo Celso – Tottenham
- Wendell – Porto
- Jose Gimenez – Atletico Madrid
- Yangel Herrera – Girona
- Jonathan Osorio – Toronto FC
- Kevin Rodriguez – Independiete DV
- Jeremy Sarmiento – Ipswich Town
- Jhon Lucumi – Bologna
This appears to be the full list of players coming in the Path to Glory Team 2 promo. However, it’s worth noting that some of these players may launch as Objectives or Squad-Building Challenges. With that in mind, don’t be surprised if they aren’t all available on Day 1 of the promo.
EA Sports FC 24 Path to Glory Team 2 Upgrade Paths
As mentioned, these cards will likely be eligible for upgrades based on real-world performances. The leakers haven’t given us a rundown of how these players will be upgraded, but it might be similar to the first round. Of course, with fewer games to play, it’s likely going to accelerate, but here’s how cards earned upgrades in the first batch:
- Player’s Nation wins one game – +1 OVR
- Players Nation wins three games – +1 PlayStyle+
- Player’s Nation wins Quarterfinal – +1 OVR
- Player’s Nation wins Semifinal – five-star Weak Foot/five-star Skill Move upgrade or +1 OVR
- Player’s Nation wins Final – +1 OVR
Path to Glory Upgrade Path
EA Sports FC 24 Path to Glory Team 2 Start Date
The Path to Glory Team 2 promo will presumably start on July 5th at 1 p.m. ET. That’s when the Greats of the Game Team 2 promo ends and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. As it does most weeks, Electronic Arts will likely drop a new loading screen in the coming days letting us know when to expect the promo and a hint of who might be coming. Some of the cards listed above might drop later in the week, depending on how EA decides to break things up.
EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.