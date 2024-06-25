EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Festival of Football Glow Up Evolution

These are the best players for the Festival of Football Glow Up Evolution in EA FC 24.

Developer Electronic Arts is in the middle of a weeks-long celebration around the EURO and Copa America tournaments. Thus far, the team has released three different promo teams into EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team, adding high-rated cards that can be upgraded even further based on real-world performances. However, many of those cards are very expensive on the Transfer Market, so EA Sports FC 24 has continued to release new Evolutions. The Festival of Football Glow Up Evolution is the latest one and it lets you take a low-rated silver card and turn it into a star. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Festival of Football Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Unfortunately, this Evolution will run you 100,000 Coins or 250 FC Points. That's a relatively steep price, but most players will probably have those funds available from playing EA Sports FC 24 by this point in the game cycle. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 74

Max Pace: 80

Max Dribbling: 71

Max Passing: 69

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +21 Overall, +17 Pace, +20 Shooting, +25 Passing, +22 Dribbling, +20 Defending, +16 Physical, +1 Weak Foot, +2 Skill Moves, the Dead Ball, Finesse Shot, and Incisive Pass PlayStyles, and the Relentless, Power Shot, Aerial, and Bruiser PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Festival of Football Glow Up Evolution

Because of how massive the boost is with this Evolution, you can use this on just about any silver player from your favorite team and turn them into a stud. Here are our favorite options:

Cryzan – Shandong Taishan

Danny Da Costa – Mainz

Toti – Wolverhampton

Armel Bella Kotchap – PSV

Frank Onyeka – Brentford

Cryzan is a bit of an odd one because he plays in the Chinese league, but he does have Brazilian links. If you can fit him into your squad, he'll make an excellent striker with a 5-star/5-star weak foot and skill moves combo and 90+ on every face stat outside of defending. Otherwise, you'll probably want to look at defenders.

Da Costa, Toti, and Bella Kotchap all get 90+ speed. Kotchap is the only one who can't flex to wingback, making him a little less versatile. That said, if you're looking for a rock in your backline, all three players can fill a hole. Finally, Onyeka is a defensive-minded midfielder, so keep him in mind if you have a hole at that position.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Festival of Football Glow Up Evolution expires on July 23rd.