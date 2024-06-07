EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Copa America Attackers Evolution

On June 7th, EA Sports FC 24 kicked off its new Path to Glory promo to celebrate the upcoming EUROs and Copa America tournaments. Fans will find all kinds of new cards in packs, including several fan-favorite Icons and Heroes from around the world. Of course, anyone who has been playing EA Sports FC 24 will know that those cards aren't the easiest to acquire unless you're very lucky. Thankfully, the team at Electronic Arts has given players an easy way to upgrade low-rated cards via Evolutions. Below, is a full breakdown of the new Copa America Attackers Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Copa America Attackers Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Fortunately, this Evolution is free to start. Even if you don't have a card you want to use it on, it's worth working through it for free, high-rated fodder. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 87

Rarity: COPA America Festival of Football Academy

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +8 Overall, +7 Pace, +8 Shooting, +8 Passing, +7 Dribbling, +5 Defending, +7 Physical, +1 Skill Moves, +1 Weak Foot, the Tiki Taka, Trickster, and Press Proven PlayStyles, and the Power Shot and Technical PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Copa America Attackers Evolution

The important thing to note about this Evolution is that there are only three players who currently fit it. EA might add more Festival of Football Academy players over the next few weeks, so you might consider waiting before starting this one. It's also worth noting that you can do this Evolution twice. That said, here are our favorite options:

Richarlison – Tottenham

Hirving Lozano – PSV

Mauro Icardi – Galatasaray

You can't go wrong with any of these players, but Richarlison is our favorite. Not only is he silky smooth on the ball, but his ability to put the ball in the net is almost as good as Icardi's. On top of all that, the Brazilian can flex out to either wing, giving him extra versatility in squad building.

That said, if you need a winger, Lozano has more than enough pace to do the job. In fact, his speed is maxed out, so you won't find a faster player in EA Sports FC 24. Finally, Icardi is a solid option if you want someone to sit in front of the net and bang in goals, though his league links are the weakest of the trio making it tougher to fit him into a team.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Copa America Attackers Evolution expires on July 5th.