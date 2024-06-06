EA Sports FC 24 Title Update #16 Adds Festival of Football

The UEFA Euro 2024 tournament kicks off next, and the developers at Electronic Arts are getting in on the celebration by introducing all kinds of new content into EA Sports FC 24. Not only will Ultimate Team players soon have new cards to pack from both the Euros and the Copa America tournament but EA has also introduced a brand-new game mode called the Festival of Football alongside Title Update #16. Players can jump into the digital Euros and take their favorite country to the top of the heap playing as either the full team or a single star. It's not just a new game mode, as EA Sports FC 24 players will also earn new rewards for several modes.

On top of the Festival of Football addition, players across EA Sports FC 24 will enjoy the new gameplay updates the team has added. There have been a few small gameplay tweaks, notably fixing AI to not perform chip shots in situations that don't make sense. The devs have also added a new skill move that lets you dynamically change lanes with a deft double-touch move. Over in Career Mode, players can finally uncover players in their Youth Academy that naturally have two PlayStyles+. We've seen some incredible players out of the Youth Academy this year, but this will make those wonderkids even better.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Title Update #16. EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms.

EA Sports FC 24 Title Update #16 Patch Notes



(Photo: EA Sports)

The EA SPORTS FC 24 Festival of Football Update (Title Update #15) is now available for all platforms and includes a number of changes and additions, including:

Added The UEFA EURO 2024™ experience.

Added a new Skill Move and celebration.

27 new Star Heads.

In addition to these TU notes, be sure to check out our Festival of Football Update Pitch Notes article which dives deep into some of the changes and additions through videos and screenshots.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed instances of Loan Player matches exceeding 99 when combined with a duplicate Loan Player.

Gameplay

Made the following change:

Added the new Double Touch Lane Change Skill Move which can be performed while standing or jogging.

Check out our Pitch Notes to learn more about this Skill Move.

In certain situations where the Goalkeeper was rushing out, CPU AI controlled players would attempt to perform a chip shot and miss the net unintentionally.

In some stadiums, ball kids could miss their throws to the intended player.

Career Mode

Made the following changes:

Added Double-PlayStyles+ Player Items in the Youth Academy.

Check out our Pitch Notes to learn more about this Youth Academy update.

In Manager Career, Player Items on International Duty could not be removed from the Starting 11 or Substitutions.

General, Audio, and Visual

Added a new signature celebration.

Updated some ad boards, kits, and UI elements.

Addressed instances of players being able to Matchmake with different Matchmaking settings.

Addressed instances of instability issues that could have occurred.

Addressed instances of placeholder images.

Addressed instances of incorrect or placeholder text.

Thanks to those who've provided and continue to provide feedback. Throughout the course of the EA SPORTS FC 24 season, we'll provide you with more information and updates if and when they become available. Be sure to follow @‌EASFCDIRECT on X and to check out the EA SPORTS FC Tracker for the latest news and updates.