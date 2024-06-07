EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for EURO Attackers Evolution

On June 7th, EA Sports FC 24 kicked off its new Path to Glory promo to celebrate the upcoming EUROs and Copa America tournaments. Fans will find all kinds of new cards in packs, including several fan-favorite Icons and Heroes from around the world. However, many of those cards are tough to pack and incredibly expensive on the Transfer Market. Thankfully, the team at Electronic Arts has given players an easy way to upgrade low-rated cards via Evolutions. The new EURO Attackers Evolution in EA Sports FC 24 is one of the biggest boosts we've seen this season, so it's definitely worth doing. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on.

What is the EAFC 24 EURO Attackers Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports FC 24)

Fortunately, this Evolution is free to start. Even if you don't have a card you want to use it on, it's worth working through it for free, high-rated fodder. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 87

Rarity: EURO Festival of Football Academy

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +8 Overall, +7 Pace, +8 Shooting, +8 Passing, +7 Dribbling, +5 Defending, +7 Physical, +1 Skill Moves, +1 Weak Foot, the Tiki Taka, Trickster, and Press Proven PlayStyles, and the Power Shot and Technical PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the EURO Attackers Evolution

The important thing to note about this Evolution is that there are only four players who currently fit it. EA might add more Festival of Football Academy players over the next few weeks, so you might consider waiting before starting this one. It's also worth noting that you can do this Evolution twice. That said, here are our favorite options:

Michael Olise – Crystal Palace

Karim Adeyemi – Dortmund

Raheem Sterling – Chelsea

Ciro Immobile – Latium (Lazio)

Of course, all four options are more than solid; however, we'd recommend going with one of the first two options because they get three PlayStyles+. Olise is slightly preferred because his third PlayStyles+ is Trivela, while Adeyemi's is Quick Step. That said, Adeyemi does have the benefit of being able to play as a striker or on either wing naturally.

Out of the other two, it depends on what you're looking for. Sterling is going to feel better with the ball at his feet and can flex out to the wing. On the other hand, Immobile is much better in front of the net, so if you're looking for a Serie A striker, he's the pick.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The EUROs Attackers Evolution expires on July 5th.