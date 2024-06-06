EA Sports FC 24 Path to Glory: Leaked Players, Release Date

On June 14th, the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament kicks off, with the Copa America starting a few days after. To celebrate two of the more exciting international tournaments in the soccer world, the developers at Electronic Arts are launching a new live promo in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. The Path to Glory promo brings boosted player cards to EA Sports FC 24 that can be upgraded based on real-world performance. Plus, Icons and Heroes are getting in on the fun with the new Greatest of the Game cards. As with most promos in EA Sports FC 24, many of these cards have already leaked, so below you'll find a full breakdown of every revealed card and the promo's rumored release date.

EAFC Path to Glory Leaked Players

(Photo: EA Sports)

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff and FUT Scoreboard on Twitter. The two accounts have built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community during the last few years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff, in particular, is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years, so don't assume anything. Here are the currently leaked players:

Leaked Path to Glory Players

Bukayo Sada – Arsenal

Joe Gomez – Liverpool

Luis Diaz – Liverpool

Enzo Fernandez – Chelsea

Andreas Christensen – Barcelona

Rodrigo Bentancur – Tottenham

Dusan Vlahovic – Juventus

Michail Antonio – West Ham

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli

Frenkie de Jong – Barcelona

Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich

Julian Alvarez – Manchester City

Ronald Araujo – Barcelona

Kyle Walker – Manchester City

Leaked Greatest of the Game Players

Antonio Di Natale – Serie A/Italy

Rivaldo – Brazil

Emmanuel Petit – France

Luis Hernandez – Mexico

Michael Ballack – Germany

Over the next few days, many more players will likely be added to the lists above. It's worth noting that EA will likely hold a few players back for a mini-release on the Sunday after the promo goes live. The team also might save a few for Squad-Building Challenges and objectives. Finally, this promo will probably run for at least two weeks, so expect a few big names to be held back.

EA Sports FC 24 Path to Glory Upgrade Paths

As mentioned, some of the cards in this promo can be upgraded based on real-world performance. Below, you'll find a quick rundown on what's required to upgrade each type of card:

Path to Glory Upgrade Path

Player's Nation wins one game – +1 OVR

Players Nation wins three games – +1 PlayStyle+

Player's Nation wins Quarterfinal – +1 OVR

Player's Nation wins Semifinal – five-star Weak Foot/five-star Skill Move upgrade or +1 OVR

Player's Nation wins Final – +1 OVR

Greatest of the Game Upgrade Path

Player's Nation scores two goals in the Euros/Copa America – +1 Inform

Player's Nation scores two goals in the Euros/Copa America – +1 PlayStyles+ (up to four) or 99 OVR



EA Sports FC 24 Path to Glory Start Date

The Path to Glory promo will presumably start on June 7th at 1 p.m. ET. That's when the Ultimate TOTS promo ends and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. As it does most weeks, Electronic Arts will likely drop a new loading screen in the coming days letting us know when to expect the promo and a hint of who might be coming. Some of the cards listed above might drop later in the week, depending on how EA decides to break things up.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.