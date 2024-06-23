EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Stars and Stripes Evolution

These are the best players for the Stars and Stripes Evolution in EA FC 24.

Recently, developer Electronic Arts released the Make Your Mark Team 2 promo into EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. If you're lucky enough to pack one of these cards, you'll have a top-tier player who can upgrade even further based on real-world results from the EURO and Copa America tournaments. However, many of the best cards are very difficult to pack and extremely expensive on the Transfer Market. Thankfully, EA Sports FC 24 has also released new Evolutions that you can complete to upgrade low-rated cards. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Stars and Stripes Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Stars and Stripes Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports FC 24)

Fortunately, this Evolution is free to start. Even if you don't have a card you want to use it on, it's worth working through it for free, high-rated fodder. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 86

Nation: USA

Max Pace: 92

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +9, +8 Pace, +10 Shooting, +8 Passing, +8 Dribbling, +7 Defending, +10 Physical, +1 Weak Foot, +1 Skill Moves, the Trickster, Power Header, and Long Ball pass PlayStyles, and the Quick Step, Tiki Taka, and Finesse Shot PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Stars and Stripes Evolution

While this Evolution is free, the best options will all cost around 50,000 Coins on the Transfer Market. Plus, there are only a few good ones, so they might be tough to find with tons of people completing this Evo. That said, here are our favorite options:

Heroes Landon Donovan – MLS

Team of the Week Antonee Robinson – Fulham

Team of the Week Taylor Booth – FC Utrecht

Lynn Williams – NJ/NY Gotham

Donovan is probably the best option here unless you already have solid strikers for your team. He gets 97 pace and 96 shooting, making him lethal in front of the net. Plus, he'll have that potent 5-star/5-star combo with his weak foot and skill moves, making him an excellent player.

Robinson and Booth both get maxed-out speed with this Evolution, which is great for wingers. It's worth mentioning that Radioactive Tim Weah also fits the bill, but he has an active SBC that we'd rather complete. That doesn't mean he's a bad option, but you're better off spending a bit extra to pick up his Path to Glory card that's eligible for future upgrades. Williams is a decent option if you don't want to spend extra money picking up a card off the Transfer Market.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Stars and Stripes Evolution expires on July 20th.