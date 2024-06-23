EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Oranje Onslaught Evolution

Recently, developer Electronic Arts released the second Make Your Mark team into EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team. Users can now pick up a brand-new batch of cards in Ultimate Team featuring players making their debut in either the EUROs or Copa America tournament. However, many of these cards are very expensive and tough to pack, meaning most of the playerbase won't be able to access the best cards. Fortunately, EA Sports FC 24 continues to release new Evolutions like the Oranje Onslaught. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the new Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Oranje Onslaught Evolution?

(Photo: Electronic Arts)

Fortunately, this Evolution is free to start. Even if you don't have a card you want to use it on, it's worth working through it for free, high-rated fodder. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 86

Nation: Netherlands

Max Pace: 87

Max Dribbling: 89

Max Defending: 87

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +9 Overall, +11 Pace, +9 Shooting, +9 Passing, +10 Dribbling, +10 Defending, +8 Physical, +1 Weak Foot, +1 Skills, the Press Proven, Jockey, and Pinged Pass PlayStyles, and the Technical, Trivela, and Incisive Pass PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Oranje Onslaught Evolution

Several of the better options for this Evolution will cost you extra Coins if you don't already have them in your lineup. However, there are a few good options for players on a budget. Here are our favorite options:

Cody Gakpo – Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch – Liverpool

Heroes Dirk Kuyt – Eredivisie

Team of the Week Calvin Verdonk – NEC Nijmegen

Gakpo and Gravenberch are both great options that won't cost you more than 4,000 Coins. Gakpo is the player to use if you're looking for an attacker. There are better players available, but he can do the job in front of the net for relatively cheap. The same can be said of Gravenberch. We'd recommend looking at more expensive players like Kuyt or Dynasties Quinten Timber, but if you're playing on a shoestring budget, Gravenberch is solid.

Speaking of Kuyt, he's going to cost you about 30,000 Coins but might be worth the investment if you need an attacking midfielder. His combination of speed and shooting make him deadly in front of the net and he has enough skill with the ball at his feet to be a solid distributor. We'd also give Verdonk a look if you need a more defensive-minded player. Again, he's relatively expensive, but you're getting a stout wingback for only 45,000 Coins.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Oranje Onslaught Evolution expires on July 20th.