EA Sports FC 24 Greatest of the Game Team 2: Leaked Players, Release Date
EA FC 24 is seemingly returning with another Icon and Heroes-focused promo in Ultimate Team.
As EA Sports FC 24 continues to celebrate the EURO and Copa America tournaments, the developers continue to release new promos featuring boosted cards from the teams involved. This week, Electronic Arts is changing things up slightly, putting the full focus on players from yesteryear. We've seen Greatest of the Game Icons and Heroes added to EA Sports FC 24 a few weeks ago, but this week it's a full-on onslaught of retired stars. Leakers have been busy working to reveal the new team, bringing out the first list of players a bit earlier than usual. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of every leaked player, how they can upgrade, and when to expect the promo to be released in EA Sports FC 24.
EAFC Greatest of the Game Leaked Players
These leaks come from FUT Sheriff and FUT Scoreboard on Twitter. The two accounts have built a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community over the last few years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff, in particular, is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years, so don't assume anything. Here are the currently leaked players:
Leaked Greatest of the Game Icon Players
- Ronaldo – Brazil
- Johan Cruyff – Netherlands
- Ronaldinho – Brazil
- Zinedine Zidane – France
- Bobby Charlton – England
- Ruud Gullit – Netherlands
- Thierry Henry – France
- Paolo Maldini – Italy
- Lothar Matthaus – Germany
- Gerd Muller – Germany
- Andrea Pirlo – Italy
- Roberto Carlos – Brazil
- Fabio Cannavaro – Italy
- Fernando Torres – Spain
- Patrick Vieira – France
- Xavi – Spain
- Javier Zanetti – Argentina
- Zico – Brazil
- Carles Puyol – Spain
- Ashley Cole – England
- Marcel Desailly – France
- Hugo Sanchez – Mexico
- Gianluca Zambrotta – Italy
- Frank Rijkaard – Netherlands
- Alessandro Del Piero – Italy
- David Trezeguet – France
- (SBC) Cafu – Brazil
- (SBC) Iker Casillas – Spain
- (SBC) Alan Shearer – England
- (SBC) Clarence Seedorf – Netherlands
- (SBC) Luis Figo – Portugal
- (SBC) Wayne Rooney – England
Leaked Greatest of the Game Hero Players
- Carlos Tevez – Premier League/Argentina
- Ivan Cordoba – Serie A/ Colombia
- Ricardo Carvalho – Premier League/Portugal
- Steve McManaman – Premier League/England
- Nadine Kessler – Bundesliga/Germany
- Claudio Marchisio – Serie A/Italy
- Enzo Francescoli – Primera Division/Uruguay
- Rui Costa – Serie A/Portugal
- Jorge Campos – MLS/Mexico
- Bixente Lizarazu – Bundesliga/France
- Mario Gomez – Bundesliga/Germany
- Javier Mascherano – LaLiga/Argentina
Over the next few days, many more players will likely be added to the lists above. It's worth noting that EA will likely hold a few players back for a mini-release on the Sunday after the promo goes live. The team also might save a few for Squad-Building Challenges and objectives. Don't be surprised if it takes a few days for all of the players above to be released.
EA Sports FC 24 Greatest of the Game Upgrade Paths
As mentioned, some of the cards in this promo can be upgraded based on real-world performance. While EA hasn't shared the upgrade path officially, it's most likely the same as the first team. Here's how cards can be upgraded:
Greatest of the Game Upgrade Path
- Player's Nation scores two goals in the Euros/Copa America – +1 Inform
- Player's Nation scores two goals in the Euros/Copa America – +1 PlayStyles+ (up to four) or 99 OVR
EA Sports FC 24 Greatest of the Game Start Date
The Greatest of the Game promo will presumably start on June 28th at 1 p.m. ET. That's when the Make Your Mark Team 2 promo ends and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. As it does most weeks, Electronic Arts will likely drop a new loading screen in the coming days letting us know when to expect the promo and a hint of who might be coming. Some of the cards listed above might drop later in the week, depending on how EA decides to break things up.
EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.
