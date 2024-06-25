EA Sports FC 24 Greatest of the Game Team 2: Leaked Players, Release Date

As EA Sports FC 24 continues to celebrate the EURO and Copa America tournaments, the developers continue to release new promos featuring boosted cards from the teams involved. This week, Electronic Arts is changing things up slightly, putting the full focus on players from yesteryear. We've seen Greatest of the Game Icons and Heroes added to EA Sports FC 24 a few weeks ago, but this week it's a full-on onslaught of retired stars. Leakers have been busy working to reveal the new team, bringing out the first list of players a bit earlier than usual. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of every leaked player, how they can upgrade, and when to expect the promo to be released in EA Sports FC 24.

EAFC Greatest of the Game Leaked Players

(Photo: Electronic Arts)

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff and FUT Scoreboard on Twitter. The two accounts have built a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community over the last few years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff, in particular, is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years, so don't assume anything. Here are the currently leaked players:

Leaked Greatest of the Game Icon Players

Ronaldo – Brazil

Johan Cruyff – Netherlands

Ronaldinho – Brazil

Zinedine Zidane – France

Bobby Charlton – England

Ruud Gullit – Netherlands

Thierry Henry – France

Paolo Maldini – Italy

Lothar Matthaus – Germany

Gerd Muller – Germany

Andrea Pirlo – Italy

Roberto Carlos – Brazil

Fabio Cannavaro – Italy

Fernando Torres – Spain

Patrick Vieira – France

Xavi – Spain

Javier Zanetti – Argentina

Zico – Brazil

Carles Puyol – Spain

Ashley Cole – England

Marcel Desailly – France

Hugo Sanchez – Mexico

Gianluca Zambrotta – Italy

Frank Rijkaard – Netherlands

Alessandro Del Piero – Italy

David Trezeguet – France

(SBC) Cafu – Brazil

(SBC) Iker Casillas – Spain

(SBC) Alan Shearer – England

(SBC) Clarence Seedorf – Netherlands

(SBC) Luis Figo – Portugal

(SBC) Wayne Rooney – England

Leaked Greatest of the Game Hero Players

Carlos Tevez – Premier League/Argentina

Ivan Cordoba – Serie A/ Colombia

Ricardo Carvalho – Premier League/Portugal

Steve McManaman – Premier League/England

Nadine Kessler – Bundesliga/Germany

Claudio Marchisio – Serie A/Italy

Enzo Francescoli – Primera Division/Uruguay

Rui Costa – Serie A/Portugal

Jorge Campos – MLS/Mexico

Bixente Lizarazu – Bundesliga/France

Mario Gomez – Bundesliga/Germany

Javier Mascherano – LaLiga/Argentina

Over the next few days, many more players will likely be added to the lists above. It's worth noting that EA will likely hold a few players back for a mini-release on the Sunday after the promo goes live. The team also might save a few for Squad-Building Challenges and objectives. Don't be surprised if it takes a few days for all of the players above to be released.

EA Sports FC 24 Greatest of the Game Upgrade Paths

As mentioned, some of the cards in this promo can be upgraded based on real-world performance. While EA hasn't shared the upgrade path officially, it's most likely the same as the first team. Here's how cards can be upgraded:

Greatest of the Game Upgrade Path

Player's Nation scores two goals in the Euros/Copa America – +1 Inform

Player's Nation scores two goals in the Euros/Copa America – +1 PlayStyles+ (up to four) or 99 OVR



EA Sports FC 24 Greatest of the Game Start Date

The Greatest of the Game promo will presumably start on June 28th at 1 p.m. ET. That's when the Make Your Mark Team 2 promo ends and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. As it does most weeks, Electronic Arts will likely drop a new loading screen in the coming days letting us know when to expect the promo and a hint of who might be coming. Some of the cards listed above might drop later in the week, depending on how EA decides to break things up.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.