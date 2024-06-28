EA Sports FC 24: How to Complete the Greats of the Game: Player Highlights Objective

On June 28th, developer Electronic Arts added the Greats of the Game promo team into EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. This promo takes Icons and Heroes from the sports past and gives them boosted cards which can be upgraded based on how their respective teams perform in the real-world EURO and Copa America tournaments. That's not all the team added to EA Sports FC 24. The developers have also added several new Objectives, including the Greats of the Game: Player Highlights, which lets players earn a ton of XP and several new packs. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Greats of the Game: Player Highlights Objective in EA Sports FC 24.

All Greats of the Game: Player Highlights Objectives in EA FC 24

(Photo: Electronic Arts)

There are five tasks players must complete in EA FC 24 to finish this group. Fortunately, you don't have to use the required players in your starting lineup, meaning you can do them all relatively easily. There's also no difficulty requirement, so you can play on the easiest difficulty in Squad Battles to get this finished even quicker. Here are all of the objectives:

The Phenomenon - In 1997, Ronaldo guided his country to a victory in the Copa championship, showcasing a masterful performance as a striker. Score at least one goal per match using a Brazilian player in six separate wins in any game mode.

- In 1997, Ronaldo guided his country to a victory in the Copa championship, showcasing a masterful performance as a striker. Score at least one goal per match using in any game mode. On the Volley – An incredible strike from David Trezeguet in 2000! His goal was crucial in securing France's victory in the 2000 European Championship. Score a volley using a French player in any game mode.

– An incredible strike from David Trezeguet in 2000! His goal was crucial in securing France's victory in the 2000 European Championship. in any game mode. Midfield Masterclass – Arguably one of Zidane's finest international performances came in 2000. He led his team with exceptional skills, both facilitating and scoring goals. Score and assist a goal using French players in six separate matches in any game mode.

– Arguably one of Zidane's finest international performances came in 2000. He led his team with exceptional skills, both facilitating and scoring goals. in any game mode. Screamer - One of the finest goals in 2004 was struck by Rui Costa with absolute precision, securing a magnificent victory for his team in that intense match. Score a goal from outside the box using a player from Portugal in any game mode.

- One of the finest goals in 2004 was struck by Rui Costa with absolute precision, securing a magnificent victory for his team in that intense match. in any game mode. Golden Boot - 2012 was special for Spain and Fernando Torres, as they emerged as European champions. Torres won the Golden Boot, demonstrating his strengths as an attacker. Score three goals using Spanish players in any game mode.

Once you finish all five tasks, you'll earn 1,000 XP, 5x 84x2 Rare Gold Players Packs, and an 87x2 Rare Gold Players Pack. This Objective is available to complete until July 11th, giving you plenty of time to wrap everything up. EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.