EA Sports FC 24 Title Update #16 Introduces Big Updates for Ultimate Team

EA Sports FC 24 is in the thick of celebrating the real-world EURO and Copa America tournaments with several new promos in Ultimate Team and the new Festival of Football game mode. However, the developers at Electronic Arts are continuing to improve the game with new Title Updates. Recently, the team dropped Title Update #16 into EA Sports FC 24. After the chunky Festival of Football update, this one is focused much more on smaller fixes for visual and gameplay bugs, most of which have been affecting Ultimate Team players. That doesn't make the update less important but don't expect any new game modes or skill moves when you next log into EA Sports FC 24.

For example, certain Squad Building Challenges weren't properly listing every reward players would earn by completing it. That's been adjusted now, so you'll know exactly what you're getting into before starting. There were also a few minor visual bugs like the Player Performance screen using a player's base card instead of whatever version you were actually using. The developers have also gone through and updated several items in every mode, including things like kits, balls, and star heads to improve EA Sports FC 24's realism on the pitch.

Below, you'll find the full notes for Title Update #16. EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms.

EA Sports FC 24 Title Update #16 Patch Notes

(Photo: Electronic Arts)

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Contracts could not have been applied to UEFA EURO 2024 Path To Glory Timed Loan Player Items when they have zero contracts.

Loan Player Item rewards incorrectly displayed zero contracts.

SBCs with multiple rewards did not always display the entire list of rewards.

When two of the same Player Items were on the pitch, PlayStyle UI indicators did not display.

This was a visual issue only.

Some Club Anthems were playing incorrect songs.

Sometimes, the Player Performance screen for the opponents team displayed a base version of a Player Item.

Added a pause function for an active Evolution.

[Switch Only] Addressed instances of substituted Player Item models becoming invisible.

Clubs

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed a button conflict that could have occurred while Clubs Chat was open.

The crowd was not present in Drop-In matches.

Career Mode

Sometimes, an incorrect Player of The Match Trophy was displayed.

General, Audio, and Visual

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed instances of instability issues that could have occurred.

Addressed instances of placeholder images.

Addressed instances of misaligned text and images.

Addressed several UI elements and button callouts not displaying and functioning as intended.

Made the following changes: