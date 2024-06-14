EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for EURO Midfielders Evolution

On June 14th, developer Electronic Arts released a brand-new promo called Make Your Mark into EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. This promo gives boosted cards to some of the new faces we'll see in the EURO and Copa America tournaments. These cards can be upgraded even further based on real-world performances, which means you'll need to pay a premium to purchase most of them. Fortunately, EA Sports FC 24 has also released a few new Evolutions to let players take low-rated cards and give them a massive bump. Below, you'll find the full breakdown for the EURO Midfielders Evolution in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 EURO Midfielders Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Fortunately, this Evolution is free to start. Even if you don't have a card you want to use it on, it's worth working through it for free, high-rated fodder. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 87

Rarity: EURO Festival of Football Academy

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +8 Overall, +7 Pace, +5 Shooting, +8 Passing, +7 Dribbling, +7 Defending, +7 Physical, +1 Weak Foot, the Jockey, Relentless, and Whipped Pass PlayStyles, and the Quick Step and First Touch PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the EURO Midfielders Evolution

The important thing to note about this Evolution is that only a few cards fit the bill. In back-to-back weeks, EA has given players a selection of free Academy players, so you can only use the players from those packs. Here are our favorite options:

James Maddison – Chelsea

Rayan Cherki – Lyon

Angelo Stiller – Stuttgart

Joao Mario – Benfica

While you can use the players from last week's attacker drop, they're probably not worth using. That said, this does mean we'll probably get a defender drop next week, so you might consider waiting if none of the players above tickle your fancy. For our money, Maddison is the pick here. He's not great, but his top-tier passing and dribbling will make for a quality attacking midfielder.

Cherki does have the 5-star/5-star Weak Foot and Skill Moves combo and can flex to either wing. If you love using Skill Moves, he'll feel great with the ball at his feet. Stiller is a more defensive option, though we still don't love his stat distribution. Finally, Joao Mario will make a solid box-to-box option but is much more of a jack of all trades, master of none.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The EURO Midfielders Evolution expires on July 12th.