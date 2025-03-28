EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for Bomb Forward Evolution

While fans wait for the Team of the Season promo to start in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team, the developers have to keep players engaged with new content. This year, EA has introduced the new UEFA Dreamchasers promo, which is entering its second week. That means several new cards to pick up and even more Evolutions to improve your low-rated cards. Bomb Forward is one such Evolution, and it’s a great one for your favorite right back. Here’s a full breakdown of The Bomb Forward Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on.

The Bomb Forward Evolution Explained

The best news about The Bomb Forward Evolution is that it’s completely free. Whether you’re planning to use the card in your main team or not, it’s worth completing it to score cheap fodder. Any time you can save 30,000 Coins on a big Squad Building Challenge, you need to take advantage of it. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 89

Max Pace: 92

Max Dribbling: 91

Max Physical: 84

Max PlayStyles: 10

Max PlayStyles+: 2

Position: RB

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +5 Overall, +5 Pace, +4 Shooting, +7 Passing, +10 Dribbling, +5 Defending, +6 Physical, +4 Skills, the Anticipate, Rapid, Intercept, and Trivela PlayStyles, the Quick Step PlayStyle+, and the Wingback++, Falseback+, and Attacking Wingback++ Roles.

Best Players for the Bomb Forward Evolution

You have several options here, but we wouldn’t recommend spending money on a new card to upgrade with this. After all, wingbacks are generally one of the less expensive players, so there’s no reason to overpay just because there’s a good Evolution available. That said, we’ve tried to put together a short list of players you can pick up for relatively cheap that turn into real stars. That includes a few cheap Icons, which are even better for squad building. Here are our picks for the Bomb Forward Evolution:

Winter Wildcards Pedro Porro – Spurs

Total Rush Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

Base Icon Philip Lahm – Germany

Kyle Walker – Manchester City

Base Icon Zanetti – Argentina

The Bomb Forward Evolution expires on April 11th. By that point, we will likely be a week or two away from the start of TOTS, so you might have another chance to upgrade this Evolution player even further.