EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for The Dab Legend Evolution

EA Sports FC 25 launched its annual FUT Birthday promo in Ultimate Team on March 7th; however, we quickly learned that this is a two-week promo, meaning fans were treated to a second massive content drop on March 14th. As part of that drop, the developers introduced the new The Dab Legend Evolution. This lets players take one of their favorite center mids and give a massive boost to their attacking capabilities. It’s a must-do Evolution and should pair nicely with the Roma Trio that was added alongside it. Here’s a full breakdown of The Dab Legend Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on.

The Dab Legend Evolution Explained

The best news about The Dab Legend Evolution is that it’s completely free. Whether you’re planning to use the card in your main team or not, it’s worth completing it to score cheap fodder. Any time you can save 30,000 Coins on a big Squad Building Challenge, you need to take advantage of it. Here’s what you’ll earn once the Evolution is finished:

Overall: +10 (max 91)

Pace: +6 (max 89)

Shooting: +12 (max 89)

Passing: +11 (max 90)

Dribbling: +10 (max 91)

Aggression: +7 (max 88)

Stamina: +10 (max 90)

Strength: +5 (max 87)

Skill Moves: 4-star

Position: CAM

PlayStyles+: Technical and Trivela

PlayStyles: Long Ball Pass and Trickster

Roles: Box-to-Box+, Shadow Striker+, Playmaker++

Best Players for The Dab Legend Evolution

With the added position, this Evolution is incredibly versatile. Whether you plan to use it to make a new attacking mid or turn your box-to-box player into a dynamic playmaker, you have plenty of options with this one. That said, we’ve tried to put together a short list of players you can pick up for relatively cheap that turn into real stars. Here are our picks for The Dab Legend Evolution:

Ultimate Cover Star Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

Ultimate Cover Star Aitana Bonmati – Barcelona

Winter Wildcards Icon Paul Scholes – England

FC Heroes Prim Marek Hamsik – Serie A

Globetrotters Joelinton – Newcastle United

Team of the Week Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

The Dab Legend Evolution expires on March 28th. The FUT Birthday promo ends on March 21st, so by the time this Evolution is gone, we’ll have moved onto the next promo, potentially setting you up for another upgrade if EA drops a more powerful Evolution.