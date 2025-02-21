EA Sports FC 25 Addresses New Gameplay Controversy

EA — in an official capacity — has addressed an ongoing EA Sports FC 25 controversy fueled by conspiracy theories that it, EA, claims are unfounded. Over the last handful of weeks, there has been rampant speculation within the EA Sports FC community that gameplay changes that were previously made in the Gameplay Refresh Update were secretly reverted. These conspiracy theories have taken off so much that EA felt the need to recently address them. And according to EA, they are nothing more than conspiracy theories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Over the past few weeks we’ve continued to see speculation that gameplay changes made through the Gameplay Refresh Update have been reverted, changed or ‘shadow patched.’ To reiterate what we said in the most recent Pitch Notes, this is not true,” reads EA’s new statement on the matter. “Aside from the two minor issues from Title Update 9, which are listed in the Pitch Notes, there have been no title updates, Live Tuning (server-side) updates, or changes of any kind to gameplay.

The statement continues: “We saw the positive reception to the Gameplay Refresh Update across the community and we made a conscious decision to not make impactful changes to gameplay for the time being, while continuing to monitor community feedback and internal metrics like goals, shots and passing accuracy per game. When we do make changes you will see them in the patch notes, which we publish for all updates made in FC 25, on Trello and in-game.

Of course, conspiracy theories an EA Sports FC go hand and hand. Long before the series was rebranded from FIFA to EA Sports FC, there have been conspiracy theories and cries of “scripting.” And these conspiracy theories will never go away. What is new though is that EA has addresses the latest, something it rarely does. That said, it appears this was because the conspiracy theories were more specific rather than long-standing speculation that EA rigs and controls matches through coding to ensure a certain level of competitiveness.

EA Sports FC 25 is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on EA Sports FC 25 — EA Sports FC 25 news, all of the latest EA Sports FC 25 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest EA Sports FC 25 deals — click here.