EA Sports FC 25 Futties Team 4: Leaked Players, Release Date

EA Sports FC 25 is finishing up its third week of Futties, but the fan-favorite event in Ultimate Team is far from over. Last week featured stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphinha, and Trinity Rodman alongside Icons and Heroes like Johan Cruyff, Garrincha, and Gervinho. Leaks have started to drop about the fourth week of players, and it’s going to be a doozy on the Icon side. Here’s the full leaked list and the promo’s release date.

EA FC 25 Futties Team 3 Leaked Players

The leaked list of players comes from the popular FC 25 Twitter account ASY FUT. It’s not one of the top leaker accounts, but it has correctly leaked the first two Futties squads. Additionally, larger accounts, such as FUT Sheriff, are retweeting the information, seemingly lending credibility to the report.

That said, every leak should be taken with a hefty grain of salt until it’s officially revealed. Here are the rest of the leaked players:

Leaked Futties Team 4 Players

Icon Ruud Gullit – Netherlands

Icon Ferenc Puskas – Hungary (SBC/Objective)

Icon Thierry Henry – France

Icon Edwin Van der Sar – Netherlands

Icon Javier Zanetti – Argentina

Icon Xabi Alonso – Spain

Icon Veron – Argentina

Icon Gerd Muller – Germany

Icon Sol Campbell – England

Gheorge Hagi (SBC/Objective)

Icon Wayne Rooney – England (SBC/Objective)

Hero John Arne Riise – Premier League

Hero Hidetoshi Nakata – Serie A

Heung Min-Son – Tottenham

Hero Antonio Di Natale – Serie A (SBC/Objective)

Hero Tomas Brolin – Serie A (SBC/Objective)

Moises Caicedo – Chelsea

Ousmane Dembele – PSG

Aitana Bonmati – Barcelona

Arthur Theate – Frankfurt

Luis Saurez – Inter Miami

Kerolin Nicoli – Manchester City

Denzel Dumfries – Inter Milan

Angelina – Orlando Pride

Sergino Dest – PSV

Dominik Szoboszlai – Liverpool (SBC/Objective)

Kobie Mainoo – Manchester United (SBC/Objective)

Lois Openda – Leipzig (SBC/Objective)

We will update the list below as more players are added to the leaks. It’s also worth noting that Futties will introduce many more players beyond these via Squad Building Challenges and Objectives. Last week alone, we received SBCs for top-tier players like Victor Ibarbo, Pedri, and Franck Ribery.

On top of that, we’ll get another re-release of previous promo cards. We don’t know every card that’s coming, but ASY FUT did share that a few top-end cards are coming. Here are the ones we know so far:

Immortals Icon Ronaldo

Team of the Season Kylian Mbappe

Future Stars Icon Johan Cruyff

TOTS Cristiano Ronaldo

TOTS Lionel Messi

TOTS Mo Salah

TOTS Raphinha

TOTS Ousmane Dembele

Grassroots Icon Diego Maradona

When Does Futties Team 4 Start?

Like most promos in EA Sports FC 25’s Ultimate Team, Futties Team 3 will launch on a Friday. More specifically, it’s dropping on August 1st at 1:00 PM ET. Last week, we also learned that Futties will last at least five weeks, judging by new objectives in Ultimate Team.

Past that, it’s anyone’s guess what’s coming next. We’ll be well into August by the time the Futties promo ends, which means EA Sports FC 26 hype will be at a fever point. The game was officially revealed recently, and more deep dives are coming over the next few months. We may start to see FC 25 give players the chance to stack packs for next year’s version by completing challenges this year. That’s been the case the last few years, but we’ll have to wait for official word to be sure.