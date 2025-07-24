EA Sports FC 25 Futties Team 3: Leaked Players, Release Date

EA Sports FC 25 is finishing up its second week of Futties, but the fan-favorite event in Ultimate Team is far from over. Last week featured stars like Lionel Messi, Vini Jr., and Caroline Graham Hansen, alongside Icons like Ronaldo and Samuel Eto’o. This week, leakers are claiming we’re about to get another batch of massive stars, including the other famous Ronaldo. Here’s the full leaked list and the promo’s release date.

EA FC 25 Futties Team 3 Leaked Players

The leaked list of players comes from the popular FC 25 Twitter account ASY FUT. It’s not one of the top leaker accounts, but it has correctly leaked the first two Futties squads. Additionally, larger accounts, such as FUT Sheriff, are retweeting the information, seemingly lending credibility to the report.

That said, every leak should be taken with a hefty grain of salt until it’s officially revealed. Here are the rest of the leaked players:

Leaked Futties Team 3 Players

Icon Johan Cruyff – Netherlands

Icon Franck Ribery – France (SBC/Objective)

Icon Garrincha – Brazil

Icon Carlos Alberto – Brazil

Icon Paul Scholes – England

Icon Frank Lampard – England

Icon Marcel Desailly – France

Icon Lothar Matthaus – Germany (SBC/Objective)

Hero Seydou Doumbia – Serie A (SBC/Objective)

Hero Victor Ibarbo – Serie A (SBC/Objective)

Hero Gervinho – Serie A

Hero Gianluca Vialli – Seires A

Hero Diego Forlan – LaLiga

Hero Jerzy Duek – Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr

Raphina – Barcelona

Trinity Rodman – Washington Spirit

Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – PSG

Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle

David De Gea – Fiorentina

Selma Bacha – Lyon

Karim Adeyemi – Dortmund

Alessandro Buongiorno – Napoli

Pedri – Barcelona (SBC/Objective)

Karim Benzema – Al-Ittihad (SBC/Objective)

We will update the list below as more players are added to the leaks. It’s also worth noting that Futties will introduce many more players beyond these via Squad Building Challenges and Objectives. Last week alone, we received SBCs for top-tier players like Declan Rice, Alphonso Davies, and Kenny Dalglish.

On top of that, we’ll get another re-release of previous promo cards. We don’t know which promos EA will use for this drop, but Week 1 brought players from Team of the Year, Thunderstruck, and Winter Wildcards, among many others.

When Does Futties Team 3 Start?

Like most promos in EA Sports FC 25’s Ultimate Team, Futties Team 3 will launch on a Friday. More specifically, it’s dropping on July 25th at 1:00 PM ET. Last week, we also learned that Futties will last at least five weeks, judging by new objectives in Ultimate Team.

Past that, it’s anyone’s guess what’s coming next. We’ll be well into August by the time the Futties promo ends, which means EA Sports FC 26 hype will be at a fever point. The game was officially revealed recently, and more deep dives are coming over the next few months. We may start to see FC 25 give players the chance to stack packs for next year’s version by completing challenges this year. That’s been the case the last few years, but we’ll have to wait for official word to be sure.