EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for Aim Assist Evolution

As EA Sports FC 25 starts the third week of Futties, the developers have dropped a few new Evolutions into the mix. The Aim Assist Evolution is the free Evo this week, and it might be more powerful than the paid one, depending on your preferences. Below, we’ve compiled a full breakdown of the Aim Assist Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in FC 25.

The Aim Assist Evolution Explained

The good news is that this Evolution is completely free. Even if you aren’t planning to use this player in your main squad, you’ll want to complete this Evo for high-rated fodder. Granted, fodder is easy to get during Futties, but you can never have enough. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 94

Max PlayStyles: 10

Max PlayStyles+: 4

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +6 Overall, +16 Aggression, +6 Ball Control, +8 Dribbling, +8 Finishing, +12 Jumping, +20 Long Shots, +8 Penalties, +4 Positioning, +4 Reactions, +12 Shot Power, +15 Stamina, +12 Strength, +8 Volleys, the Power Shot, Tiki Taka, Aerial, and Low Driven Shot PlayStyles, and the Finesse Shot and First Touch PlayStyles+.

Best Players for The Aim Assist Evolution

Fortunately, you can use this Evo in any position, so if you want a shot boost for your center back, you can go for it. That said, here are some of our picks for the Aim Assist Evolution:

Winter Wildcards Neymar JR (CAM version) – Al-Hilal

Fantasy FC Lamine Yamal – Barcelona

Team of the Year Nominee Lionel Messi – Inter Miami

Team of the Season Sakina Karchaoui – PSG

Winter Wildcards Icon Mia Hamm (94 version) – United States

The Aim Assist Evolution expires on August 8th. We’ll likely be starting off the final week of Futties then, which means one last blast of high-rated players before the developers start to drum up hype for FC 26 with a pre-season promo. That said, we might see one last promo to end FC 25 or an unexpected sixth week of Futties.

Speaking of EA Sports FC 26, the game was officially revealed recently, and we know about several updates thanks to the gameplay Pitch Notes. More information should trickle out over the next few weeks, as EA Sports looks to build hype around modes like Career Mode, Clubs, and Ultimate Team.