EA Sports FC 25 Rumor Reveals Major Improvement From EA FC 24

A new EA Sports FC 25 rumor could mean huge things for this year’s EA FC game if it is true. The next installment in the annualized series will release on September 27, though Ultimate Edition pre-orders net you the game seven days early on September 20. When it releases, just like EA Sports FC 24, it will be available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. And according to a new rumor, the game should be more stable and get updates faster than its predecessor.

The new rumor comes the way of FGZ over on social media platform X. FGZ is a source that has proven both reliable and unreliable at times in the past. Most recently though, they accurately leaked several player ratings before they were revealed.

The latest claim from the the source is that EA has a dedicated team that works on bug and small fixes for EA Sports FC 25, which means quicker and more efficient updates. This same team will also be ensuring servers are operating smoothly, which should in turn provide a smoother online experience for the game.

“EA now have an extended team working on bugs and small fixes for FC 25 quicker and efficiently, they be focusing on making sure servers etc run as smooth as possible,” claims FGZ.

Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt, but that has not stopped players from being excited. A big problem with EA Sports FC 24 was how slow EA was to fix issues and improve the game. If this remedies that, it will go a long way in creating a better product post-launch.

At the moment of publishing, EA has not commented on this rumor or the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Typically though, EA does not comment on rumors.

