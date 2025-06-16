Latest EA Sports FC 26 Leak Reveals New Heroes

EA Sports FC 25 is in the thick of its popular Shapeshifters promo in Ultimate Team. That means tons of new, high-rated cards in the game mode, including top-tier versions of popular Hero cards. These player cards are incredibly valuable because they feature fan-favorite players from years past and provide a chemistry boost. Recently, a new leak has made the rounds about new Heroes coming to EA Sports FC 26, and fans are understandably excited for a few of them.

This FC 26 leak comes from FUT Latest on Twitter. They are relatively new to the EA Sports leaking scene, but have proven to have good information in the past. That said, you’ll still want to take this leak with a massive grain of salt. Until we hear something official from EA Sports, none of the information below is confirmed.

FUT Latest claims that eight new Heroes are coming to FC 26. This year appears to have a large influx of Premier League and Serie A players, with only one of the eight featuring from a different league. Here’s the full list:

Gilberto Silva – Premier League

Jan Koller – Bundesliga

Cesc Fabregas – Premier League

Esteban Cambiasso – Serie A

Andrea Barzagli – Serie A

Mario Mandzukic – Serie A

Marouane Fellaini – Premier League

Michael Carrick – Premier League

Some of the players listed above also played in other leagues, so we might see them flip. For example, Mandzukic famously played for Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) and Atletico Madrid (LaLiga) before joining Juventus in Serie A. The leagues listed above are the ones the player is most associated with from their playing career.

Speaking of Mandzukic, there are quite a few beloved players from the FIFA era of the franchise. The big striker was always a popular player for anyone who liked to cross the ball into the box. Cesc Fabregas has always been a FIFA legend from his days at Barcelona and Chelsea. And Marouane Fellaini was one of the great all-round midfielders of the 2010s during his time with Everton and Manchester United.

Beyond those fan-favorites are several other guys who should be good to great in EA Sports FC 26. There are a few interesting details about this drop of players. For one thing, there aren’t any women involved. EA Sports has consistently added women’s Heroes and Icons over the last few years, so it’s a bit surprising to see none included here.

On top of that, there is only one real defender in the mix. Barzagli helped hold down Juventus’ backline through much of the 2010s. Granted, Gilberto Silva is listed as a CDM, which is a more defensive position, and several players should play well in the box-to-box midfield role, but this is a more offensive-minded group than you might expect.

That could mean we’re in line for a few more Icon defenders. Many fans expect we’ll see players like Sergio Aguero and Arjen Robben this year, but this might be a hint toward players like Marcelo, Giorgio Chiellini, and Dani Alves making their Icon debuts.

Fortunately, we might not have to wait much longer to learn more. EA Sports FC 26 should get its official debut in July. The developers likely won’t share all the new Icons and Heroes then, but that information should start to trickle out by August, ahead of the presumed September release date.