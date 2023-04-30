EA Sports Teases New Baseball Game

EA Sports is teasing a brand new baseball game. Sports games are part of the most dominant genre in the gaming industry. Despite the fact they don't really have a ton of major differences year to year, they appeal to a very casual audience, are easy to grasp, and have an incredibly fun gameplay loop. However, only a few publishers have a grasp on the genre. EA Sports has dominated with football and soccer, 2K has a stranglehold on basketball, wrestling, and most recently, golf, and Sony managed to largely scare everyone else away with its MLB games despite the fact 2K and EA used to dabble in baseball at one point. With that said, EA Sports looks to be interested in making a comeback within the sport.

A few years ago, EA acquired the developer that makes Super Mega Baseball, a series that is far more arcade-y than the more simulation-based MLB The Show series. Since then, EA has been working closely with Metalhead Software to try and break into the baseball part of the sports genre. As of right now, we don't know quite what that will look like, but we will know very soon. It has been confirmed that Super Mega Baseball 4 will get its first look on May 2nd and the developers took to Reddit to talk a bit about what the game will look like under EA. The team noted that EA has supported and championed the vision the developer has for the franchise, but they've been allowed to make something bigger and better due to the publisher's vast resources. They've also confirmed they have no plans for in-game monetization, something EA has caught flack for in other franchises. You can view the full Reddit post below.

As of right now, it sounds like Super Mega Baseball 4 will probably still remain as an arcade-y counter to MLB The Show. Admittedly, it wouldn't make a ton of sense to try and go head to head with Sony on that since they're largely dominating in that area. However, it remains to be seen what a game like this will look like with the support of EA behind it.

