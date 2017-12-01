EA Sports UFC 3 Beta Now Live For Xbox One and PlayStation 4

For those interested in harnessing their inner UFC warrior, now’s the time! Though UFC Sports UFC 3 itself might not launch until February, but the open beta is live now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players. Here’s what you need to know about the limited beta period so you can check out the game itself before launch.

The beta itself is live now and will continue on until December 4th, ending at 11:59 PM PST. The beta itself will include four game modes:

Fight Now

Online Quick Fight

Practice Mode

UFC Ultimate Team

It’s also a great chance for players to check out the revamped animation through the use of Real Player Motion (RPM) in order to create a more organic and realistic play experience with over 5,000 animations captured using this technology! The use of RPM makes the animation sequences much more fluid, realistic, and smooth making players one step closer to feeling like the badass they were meant to be.

EA Sports UFC 3 is slated for a February 2nd, 2018 release for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. For more on the game itself:

“EA Sports UFC 3 revolutionizes authentic fighting movement with Real Player Motion Tech, a new animation technology that delivers the most responsive and authentic athletic motion in sports gaming. Every punch, kick, block, and counter has been recaptured and rebuilt on cutting-edge motion-capture tech to look and feel life-like and responsive, delivering a more competitive fighting experience. In G.O.A.T. Career Mode, players must build fight hype to gain fans, earn cash to train at new gyms, and create heated rivalries with other fighters to capture the world’s attention. How you promote outside of the Octagon matters as much as how you perform inside of it as you progress to becoming the Greatest of All Time. In addition, an all-new suite of customizable multiplayer modes let you and your friends get into the Octagon and face off in fast, fun, intense pick-up-and-play bouts where a highlight-reel knockout is always only one strike away and victory happens in the blink of an eye.”