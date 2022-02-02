EA Teases Several Unannounced Games

Electronic Arts talked about several of its existing and upcoming games this week during its latest earnings call, but not all of those games were explicitly named. Rather, EA teased in part that it has a couple of games in the works that haven’t been announced yet. That could be assumed for any publisher as large as EA, but some additional comments shared during the meeting hinted at a mix of content including new IPs and expansions of some of EA’s existing properties.

Blake Jorgensen, the CFO of EA, was asked about how new and unannounced games fit into EA’s outlook for the foreseeable future. Jorgensen referenced the “three or four” more things that are yet to be announced as well as the idea of acquisitions, a method of growth that’s been talked about quite a bit lately in the wake of big moves from Sony and Microsoft.

“And there are three or four more things to — that we haven’t announced yet, but you can imagine we are always trying to find ways to grow the portfolio year over year through new titles, new IP and expansion and as well acquisitions, which, right now, we’re in the digest mode, but it doesn’t mean that we won’t keep looking at everything going forward,” Jorgensen said in a transcript of the earnings call provided by The Motley Fool. “So we’re excited about next year. It looks like a strong year to come.”

As far as specific games go, Jorgensen mentioned a new Need for Speed game as well as some of what he referred to as EA’s “core portfolio.” There’s also Apex Legends Mobile which will be entering its soft launch stage soon.

“And the keys to driving growth are obviously our core portfolio, things like FIFA, for example, and live services associated with it, Madden, Hockey, and other sports,” Jorgensen said. “Apex Legends obviously has continued to evolve and shown amazing growth. We will have an Apex Legends Mobile game in the market.”

Battlefield Mobile is another game that’s on the way, though not as much was said about that project other than that work was underway and that another beta test should hopefully be coming soon.