New ‘League of Legends’ Champion Teased for All-Star Event Appearance

Riot Games shared details on League of Legends’ 2018 All-Star Event while hinting that new content would be previewed during the event.

Announcing the details of this year’s All-Star Event in a new LoL Esports article, this year’s format for the event was revealed with the new formula featuring a mix of professional players and League Partners, the latter being part of Riot Games’ new program for prominent League of Legends players. The All-Star competitors will play with and against one another during the event that takes place on December 6th-8th, but Riot Games will have more than just the All-Star games to show off when the event takes place.

LoL Esports’ All-Star Event announcement concluded by hinting at some surprises that are coming in the All-Star Event. These surprised seem to include the pros showing off “a colorful and curious new addition” to the game with the Snowdown Showdown content also getting previewed.

“Based on this year’s participants and format, we think All-Star 2018 be our best All-Star Event ever,” the LoL Esports post said. “We’re excited for League fans around the world to tune in and celebrate an amazing year in League and League esports. It’s bound to be full of surprises including a few sneak peeks and spotlights of new League content. Fans will see what the pros can do with a colorful and curious new addition to the rift, get an early look at what this year’s Snowdown has in store, and more. Stay tuned for more details.”

The “colorful and curious new addition” part of the teaser seems to indicate that the game’s next champion will make an appearance during this year’s All-Star 2018 event. First teased months ago in a Champion Roadmap update that previewed new champions and planned reworks, Riot Games said that a “colorful mage” was coming to the game with the flower image at the top being shared alongside the text. Like most Champion Roadmap teasers, the text appeared to hint at some of the champion’s abilities and traits.

“We do have a few new champions in development—including a rather colorful mage that won’t stay hidden for too much longer—but it’s a bit far away to go into specific details yet,” the Champion Roadmap said.

While it looks like the new champion will be seen during the All-Star Event, that doesn’t mean that it’ll be revealed there. It’s expected to be released by the end of the year, so Riot Games could plan on revealing it prior to the event with the actual All-Star competition showing what the champion can do in pros’ hands.

League of Legends’ 2018 All-Star Event takes place on December 6th-8th.