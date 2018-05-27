Left 4 Dead-Like ‘Earthfall’ Has A Release Date For PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Seattle-based independent Developer Holospark has announced that its multiplayer co-op shooter, Earthfall, is set to release on July 13th via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, priced at $29.99 USD.

Holospark has also revealed that it has teamed up with Gearbox Publishing for a retail release – in the form of a “Deluxe Edition” – for PS4 and Xbox One, which will cost $10 more ($39.99 USD). Said edition includes exclusive character hazmat outfits and weapon skins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earthfall has been available on PC via Steam Early Access since April 26, 2017. While in Early Access, the game has garnered a “Mostly Positive” Steam User Review ranking, with 78 percent of users across 270 reviews reviewing it positively.

Russell Williams, CEO of Holospark, accompanied the release date announcement with the following statement:

“We’ve been hard at work on Earthfall since it first launched in Early Access last year, and we’re really proud of what the game has become,” said Williams. “Our thanks to everyone that played Earthfall and shared their feedback, whether that was on Steam or in-person. You’ve helped make the game what is it today.”

For more media and information on Earthfall, be sure to peep its official website. Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official overview:

About

Earthfall, from Seattle-area developer Holospark, is a cooperative shooter for up to four players. Using team-based tactics to fortify holdouts and complete objectives, players must work together to survive. Aliens have invaded, and it’s up to players to fight back with a modern arsenal of weaponry combined with the ability to fortify locations and create choke-points with man-portable barricades and heavy turrets.

Earthfall features a complete story-mode, wherein players will uncover the reason for the invasion, and more.

Key Features