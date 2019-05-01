New Earthworm Jim Game Is in Development

A new Earthworm Jim game is currently in development with the membors of the original team working on the project, Intellivision Entertainment announced on Wednesday. The game that’ll be the newest one in the franchise in years will be released exclusively for Intellivision’s new console that’s known as the Intellivision Amico. This new console is planned to launch on October 10, 2020, so you can look for the game there when the new platform releases.

The timing of Intellivision’s announcement comes during the year that celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Earthworm Jim series, though it’ll still be another year more before the game’s out. Release details on the new console were shared months ago when Intellivision revealed its plans to reenter the console market, and on Wednesday, Intellivision Entertainment’s CEO and president Tommy Tallarico who also served as the composer for Earthworm Jim 1 and Earthworm Jim 2, revealed the first details on the new Earthworm Jim game.

“We have been talking about this moment for many years, it’s a dream come true to finally get the entire team back together,” said Tallarico in a press release shared with Variety. “We’re looking forward to sharing a small part of our reunion and initial design meeting with fans from around the world. Intellivision Amico is designed to bring friends and families together and we are excited for fans and those just being introduced to the series to get a first look as we kick-off the design of the game.”

Part of the revival of the series will be shared with Earthworm Jim fans and those looking forward to the new console on May 4th at 12 p.m. PT, the press release also stated. A live streaming event will take place to let people sit in on the design meeting pertaining to the new Earthworm Jim game where we’ll learn even more about it. Signed, original artwork will also be distributed to select viewers who tune into the stream.

As for the console itself, you can see more details on that here and in the trailer above.

