Earthworm Jim Creator Teases Reboot Designs

With a new Earthworm Jim game now confirmed to be in development, some recent Instagram posts from the creator of the original character now seem to make more sense as potential teasers for ways that the team will bring the character back. Earthworm Jim fans will recognize the character from the version they’ve seen for years now, but with the franchises reemergence on Intellivision’s new console, we could be seeing Earthworm Jim in a new way.

Within the past few weeks, Doug TenNapel, the original creator of Earthworm Jim, has been active on Instagram with multiple posts about the old character. That’s not especially unusual for a creator to still be sharing artwork and potential designs for their creation no matter how many years have passed, but now that Intellivision Entertainment has announced its plans to release a new Earthworm Jim game next year on its console, the timing certainly seems convenient.

In the character creator’s past few posts, we see three notable ones that show off different design concepts for an Earthworm Jim relaunch. One shows a version of the character that’s a bit more traditional but looks “cartoonier” as TenNapel put it, the second shows a younger and funnier version of Earthworm Jim, and the last shows a tougher version who’s prepared for “militant action.”

It’s worth noting though that these design concepts aren’t indicative of anything we’ll 100% sure see in the new Earthworm Jim. On the last of these posts, TenNapel said “Not all ideas are good” and that he draws them to find that out. Earthworm Jim could very well take one of these forms, but with the game not releasing until 2020, there’s likely still much more exploration to do.

People interested in that exploration can catch a glimpse of it soon when Intellivision Entertainment livestreams a concept meeting for the new Earthwom Jim game. Details on that and the game itself that’s being created by the original team can be found here.

