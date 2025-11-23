EA’s $70 AAA Game Discounted to Only $7

A recent EA game that is typically $70 is being sold for just $70 right now, a whopping 90% off. Black Friday is one of the most wonderful times of the year for a gamer. All those games you’ve been holding out on playing drop to low prices, allowing you to fill your backlog up for cheap. Right now, most of the nominees for Game of the Year are discounted, allowing fans the chance to stock up on the best games of 2025 at a lower price. If you’re either too busy to buy a game when it releases or simply aren’t sure about it, waiting until the holiday season is always a smart move.

One game that fans will be able to snag for the holidays is Need for Speed Unbound. This isn’t even a 2025 release, but it is one that flew under a lot of peoples’ radar. EA’s racing franchise has had a lot of ups and downs over the years, but the team at Criterion Games always makes an effort to find ways to innovate in the series. For Need for Speed Unbound, the developers shook up the art style, giving the game a flashy new look with eye-popping animated street art and special effects. It was different for Need for Speed, but appreciated by some fans.

Need for Speed Unbound Drops to $6.99 for Black Friday

With that said, if you’re looking for a new racing game or have been holding out for a low price for Unbound, now’s the time to act. Need for Speed Unbound is just $7 right now for the digital version on Xbox, PlayStation, and the EA app. However, if you’re looking for the most complete experience the game’s two deluxe editions are $9.59 and $12.74 respectively, allowing you to take advantage of all kinds of digital in-game goodies.

This is likely going to be the latest Need for Speed game for quite a while, as the next Need for Speed was reportedly shelved so developer Criterion Games could support Battlefield 6. It is expected that Criterion will eventually return to Need for Speed, but it’s entirely possible that the demands of the Battlefield franchise will be much stronger and require Criterion to remain on the shooter series. With that said, if you’re waiting for the next Need for Speed game instead of buying Unbound, you may want to just snag what’s available right now.

