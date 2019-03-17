Did Ed Boon Just Confirm Rain for ‘Mortal Kombat 11’?

Fans who are patiently awaiting the arrival of Mortal Kombat 11 have been on one hell of a rollercoaster ride as of late, especially with all of the leaks and rumors flying around. Of course, it is always best to wait for developers to reveal such information to ensure the validity of it, but with the likes of Ed Boon being involved, it’s hard to determine anything that might be going on. That said, the Mortal Kombat co-creator is up to his usual teasing on Twitter, and he may have just confirmed Rain for the upcoming game.

Taking to the Twitter-verse recently, Boon shared a couple of tweets that seemingly suggest that Rain will be in Mortal Kombat 11. In fact, he actually says “#RainKonfirmed” in one of the tweets, but it could also just be him trolling fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, in a follow-up tweet, Boon shared a GIF of Mortal Kombat’s Rain along with a line from Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

“I never meant to cause you any pain”pic.twitter.com/jW63eiC9yE — Ed Boon (@noobde) March 17, 2019

Is he simply apologizing for getting Rain fans’ hopes up with the previous tweet? Could Boon actually be confirming that Rain will indeed be in Mortal Kombat 11? Well, it’s hard to say. This is Ed Boon we are talking about, after all.

In any case, fans seem to think this is absolutely a guarantee that Rain is on the way.

HOLY SHIT PLEASE ED pic.twitter.com/MzGJlUNlIw — Al (@SSJVegitoX) March 17, 2019

MAKE THE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT ALREADY!!! STOP PLAYING WITH US ED — 🇮🇱🇦🇷 Omry 🥋🦁 (@HeyOmry) March 17, 2019

PLEASE ED GIVE US RAIN 💜💜💜💜💜💜😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/461eetMVWU — kyungsoo (@modaorain) March 17, 2019

Until we see Rain in the game, keep the salt handy. Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Here’s more on the upcoming game:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What do you think about all of this? Is Rain going to be part of Mortal Kombat 11? Will Ed Boon ever stop teasing us? Let us know in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!