Ed Boon Is Down With John Cena As Stryker After ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Fan Art Goes Viral

Earlier today, we shared a pretty awesome piece of fan art from BossLogic that showed WWE super star John Cena as Mortal Kombat’s Stryker as part of the Mortal Kombat 11 MK Kollective showcase. It was pretty impressive and quickly went viral, so it was only a matter of time before NetherRealm’s Ed Boon took notice and of course he had to comment.

The original artwork was posted over on the artist’s Instagram, and it quickly garnered positive attention for Cena stylized as Stryker:

Boon eventually saw the image and couldn’t help but to add that this move would be “good casting!” As BossLogic previously stated, Stryker as Cena would basically write itself but the real question emerges: Would we be able to see him!?

And no, we weren’t the only ones to make the played out “now you see me” joke but the reactions were pretty much along the same vein of digging this rendition:

With a new reboot movie underway, anything is possible — just saying!

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. For more about the upcoming fighter:

