What ‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Would Have Looked Like From the 'Mortal Kombat' Developers

Spider-Man is an amazing tour de force in superhero fun, and likely one of the best PlayStation 4 games of the year, but what would have happened if the game wasn't made by Insomniac Games? That's exactly what Ed Boon, of Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm, has pondered with his latest tweet.

The co-creator of the Mortal Kombat franchise and creative director for the team at NetherRealm Studios has specifically posted a funny little video suggesting what Spider-Man would've looked like in his team's hands. Granted, he didn't rebuild the engine or anything, but he cleverly intertwined footage from Insomniac's Spider-Man game with the X-ray attacks from Mortal Kombat XL. And the end results are actually pretty hilarious.

You can watch below:

What if the awesome Spiderman game was made by @NetherRealm?

;) pic.twitter.com/HyRcEObFgv — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 27, 2018

He actually nails a couple of the X-rays perfectly, like when an opponent's head is slammed into the ground and their spine snaps. That doesn't actually happen in Spider-Man, but judging by the impact, who are we to doubt that something like that could happen?

The tweet has gotten a lot of inspired responses from fans, including a snarky few asking, "What if NetherRealm made another Mortal Kombat game?" But the real response that you'll want to see actually comes from Insomniac Games, who responded shortly after the GIF went up.

The company noted its response below, with the GIF embedded:

You’d be seeing some inner INNER Demons then!! //t.co/2FB6AMPSlM — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 28, 2018

And the responses from those fans have been pretty golden as well, as you can see from the chosen ones below:

Spide-tality — Jamey Dunlap (@MaddZomB) September 28, 2018

Insomniac y'all should put in the good word with @Marvel just think of the marvel fighting game @NetherRealm would make. #SpiderManPS4 pic.twitter.com/WdaaAa6SMj — Virtuaham (@virtuaham) September 28, 2018

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.