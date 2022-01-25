Elden Ring from developer FromSoftware and Bandai Namco is set to release next month on February 25th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. As has become fairly standard for big releases over the years, the developer has confirmed that there will be a day one patch. This was announced as part of a lengthy special broadcast from Bandai Namco that also revealed the upcoming video game had gone gold at the Taipei Game Show 2022 that recently premiered.

“Elden Ring was originally slated for release in January of this year, and it has been pushed back once to February,” said FromSoftware producer Yasuhiro Kitao during the aforementioned broadcast. “But please be assured, the title will be ready for sale on February 25th. The master version has already been submitted, and right now, the team is working on a day one patch, to make sure everything in the game is just so.”

The mention of the day one patch for Elden Ring is near the end of the video, but if you are interested in Elden Ring at all, there’s plenty of reasons to stick around for the entire thing. You can check out the full special broadcast for yourself below:

A “day one patch” is an increasingly common method for developers to make sure a definitive version is sent off to be manufactured and packaged while still being able to keep working on the video game. The special broadcast was seemingly recorded in December, but these things take time and it’s likely that while Kitao mentioned that a day one patch was being worked on then, it remains so currently.

As noted above, and confirmed in the special broadcast, Elden Ring is currently scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC on February 25th. It will include a day one patch, it has been revealed. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the highly anticipated new video game from FromSoftware right here.

