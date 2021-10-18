Elden Ring Delayed

FromSoftware announced today that its upcoming 2022 action game, Elden Ring, has officially been delayed. Originally, the title was set to release early next year on January 21, 2022, but it will now be launching a little over a month later on February 25. Fortunately, even though this delay is one that will surely be upsetting to a number of fans around the globe, FromSoftware revealed that it will be putting Elden Ring in the hands of players next month in the form of a new beta.

The announcement of this delay for Elden Ring was disclosed today via the game’s official social media channel. “Elden Ring will release on February 25, 2022, as the depth and strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations,” FromSoftware said of the reason behind pushing the title back. “Thank you for your trust and patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in November.”

https://twitter.com/ELDENRING/status/1450100145689927683

Speaking more to what this Closed Network Test actually is, FromSoftware explained that it will allow players to experience a small part of Elden Ring before its actual launch. “The network test is a preliminary verification test in which the selected testers play a portion of the game prior to the full game launch. Various technical verifications of online systems will be examined by conducting large-scale network load tests,” FromSoftware said of this trial version of the title.

These network tests are poised to take place in five different sessions that will occur between November 12 and November 14. Fans can now sign-up to take part in this test on Bandai Namco’s website from now until November 1. In addition, the test will only be happening on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, with PC being left out in the cold for the time being.

How do you feel about Elden Ring getting by about one full month? And are you going to look to take part in the game’s beta phase when it transpires in the coming weeks? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.