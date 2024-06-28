Elden Ring Frame Rate, Inappropriate Activity Issues Addressed in New Statements

Elden Ring players have been noticing stutters and frame rate issues since the launch of Shadow of the Erdtree, issues which of course affect people differently depending on their specific PC setups and what they're playing on. Separate from those frame rate problems but still frustrating has been more recent instances of players getting disconnected from their games due to apparent "inappropriate activity" that's been detected. Following multiple reports and anecdotes shared online that pertain to both of those problems, Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has now addressed each issue separately with solutions suggested untilmore definitive fixes are released.

The frame rate problem is certainly the more pressing one that's been talked about quite a bit since Shadow of the Erdtree released. It's something I experienced to a degree during the Shadow of the Erdtree review process as well, but not so much that it significantly impacted the experience. For other players, however, they've had it a bit worse off to the point that FromSoftware had to address the issue.

"The frame rate of the PC version of ELDEN RING may not be stable when playing the game with mouse control applications running," the Japanese FromSoftware account said over on X this week (translated via DeepL). "In this case, please try to play the game after stopping the mouse control application."

The "mouse control application" suggestion is a bit vague, but it seems to reference apps that one might use to configure the sensitivity, lighting, or other options available on mice. Plenty of Elden Ring players are probably playing on controllers even if they're on the PC, but if those mouse apps are still running in the background to some degree, it may be causing problems.

Separate from that frame rate issue is the "Inappropriate activity detected" notification that some players have been getting. This is usually the popup that you'll see either in-game or at the start menu whenever you have mods or something similar active that would trigger the game's anti-cheat measures and prevent you from playing online. My first encounter with this particular issue actually just happened Thursday night soon after popping a Furlcalling Finger Remedy despite no mods being installed and everything working normally up until that point.

FromSoftware determined this to be a PC-only issue (assuming you're not actually cheating or modding) and suggested restarting the game or verifying game files. The former worked for me with no further actions necessary.

"We have confirmed a bug in the PC version of the game in which 'Illegal behavior detected' is displayed under certain conditions when the title is launched and during multiplayer," FromSoftware said. "If you are not cheating, you will not incur any kind of online penalty. If restarting the game does not resolve this issue, please check the integrity of the game files. Thank you for your patience."

If you've played Elden Ring but haven't played Shadow of the Erdtree, you should. It's an excellent DLC to the point that it's been declared by review scores to be the best DLC of all time. It's also very difficult, though Elden Ring players seem to be coming around to that difficulty in time.