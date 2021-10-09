Elden Ring Could Be FromSoftware’s Most Mainstream Soulslike Yet

Publisher Bandai Namco believes that FromSoftware’s upcoming 2022 action title, Elden Ring, could be the studio’s most mainstream title yet, if all goes according to plan. Although the Soulslike genre is one that was quite niche only a few years ago, it has continued to explode in popularity over time. As such, with Elden Ring set to launch in only a few more months, Bandai Namco thinks that it could end up being the most successful FromSoftware title to date.

In a new conversation with GamesIndustry.biz, Bandai Namco’s Hervé Hoerdt talked more about what the company is expecting from Elden Ring when it hits store shelves next year. In short, Hoerdt believes that the publisher has an absolute winner on its hands. As such, Bandai Namco is looking to ensure that Elden Ring can reach a much more mainstream audience this time around. “And the idea for Elden Ring is to bring an even bigger audience. It is super big for us. It is super big for FromSoftware,” Hoerdt explained. “FromSoftware and Bandai Namco has this desire to broaden the fanbase, so we have big ambitions. But I feel what we are making is going to please a lot of people, and that’s the most important thing. That is what we want. We’re not just business people. We want to bring something fun and unique that will please millions of people.”

If there is one potential concern with reaching a larger audience, though, it would be the window in which Elden Ring is launching. Typically, releasing a game early in the year doesn’t see it reaching the same highs as a game would if it launched closer to the holidays. However, Bandai Namco believes that the title is so special that fans would look to buy it no matter when it released. “We’ve gone in January in the past, and we’ve seen it work for us,” Hoerdt explained. ” And when you have the right game, like Elden Ring, people would buy it on Christmas Eve.”

As for Elden Ring’s actual launch, it’s slated to hit PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC early next year on January 21, 2022.

