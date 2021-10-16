Elden Ring Gameplay Footage Leaks Online

New gameplay footage from Elden Ring, the 2022 action game from Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware, seems to have now leaked online. This new gameplay footage represents some of the first uncut footage from the title that we have seen since the game’s re-emergence earlier this year. Unfortunately, the footage in question doesn’t show off a whole lot, meaning that there isn’t a ton to get excited about.

As seen in the tweet below, the leaked gameplay from Elden Ring is only about 30 seconds in length and gives us a better look at the world that the game resides within. The player character can be seen briefly examining the world around them before jumping on a few boulders and traversing forward. No actual combat takes place, sadly, which is likely the element of Elden Ring that most fans are looking forward to the most.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Okami13_/status/1449437039267655682

According to the person that seems to have leaked this gameplay of Elden Ring, the footage in question that we can see was taken from the Xbox One iteration of the title. Additionally, the build that is being shown is said to be a few weeks old, which means it isn’t up to date with the current version that FromSoftware is still developing. There’s also a chance that this won’t be the only gameplay leak that should be coming about. If that does prove to be true, we’ll be sure to share any new footage with you here on ComicBook.com once it comes to light.

Until then, you can still plan to pick up Elden Ring for yourself early next year on January 21, 2022. It will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms when it ends up launching as well.

What do you think about this new Elden Ring gameplay footage that has come about? And do you think we’ll be seeing more gameplay from the title in the near future since its release date is quickly approaching? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.