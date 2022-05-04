Elden Ring Mod Brings Star Wars to the Lands Between

✖

Elden Ring is one of the biggest games in the world right now, and Star Wars is one of the biggest media franchises of all-time. Combining the two might not make a whole lot of sense, but that's exactly what modders drs32 and XeIerate did with a new option available on Nexus Mods. The Darth Vader mod replaces Elden Ring's Confessor armor with a design based on the Dark Lord of the Sith. The mod does not include Vader's trademark weapon, but there is another mod that adds lightsabers to Elden Ring, so players are already pairing the two up!

A video featuring both of these mods was shared on YouTube by user Lolmetwice, and can be found embedded below. The Darth Vader mod can be found on Nexus Mods right here.

As weird as the combination might seem, the mod is really cool to see in action! There's something awesome about watching Vader take on Godrick the Grafted, and it seems like a lot of Star Wars fans will be eager to try it for themselves. Xelerate has also created a mod that turns the Godpeeler into a double-bladed lightsaber, with multiple color variants offered. Of course, that weapon is associated with Darth Maul, as opposed to Vader. Fortunately, Xelerate is working on a mod that would bring the Episode 1 villain into Elden Ring, as well!

Of course, the mods are only available to players on PC, as opposed to those playing on console. Fortunately, Star Wars Day is tomorrow, and gamers will have plenty of discounted games to check out over the next few days. Xbox users in particular can find a massive number of games discounted up to 75% off. It might not be as cool as Vader in Elden Ring, but it should help gamers cure that Star Wars itch!

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: Eurogamer]