Xbox Reveals Massive Star Wars Day Discounts

Star Wars day is this Wednesday, and a number of games are being discounted on various platforms in celebration. Xbox is no exception, and the Microsoft Store has a number of games available for cheap this week. Games are being discounted up to 75% off, and there's a significant number being offered, insuring that pretty much every Star Wars fan should find something to enjoy! The list features older games that released on the original Xbox and Xbox 360, as well as more recent games on Xbox One and Xbox Series X. A full list of titles on sale can be found below:

EA Star Wars Triple Bundle: $29.69 (normally $89.99)



LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga: $4.99 (normally $19.99)

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy: $4.94 (normally $14.99)

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars: $4.99 (normally $19.99)

Pinball FX 3 – Star Wars Pinball: Season 1 Bundle: $16.79 (normally $23.99)

Pinball FX 3 – Star Wars Pinball: Season 2 Bundle: $16.79 (normally $23.99)

Pinball FX 3 – Star Wars Pinball: $4.99 (normally $9.99)

Pinball FX 3 – Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force: $4.99 (normally $9.99)

Pinball FX 3 – Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within: $4.99 (normally $9.99)

Pinball FX 3 – Star Wars Pinball: Solo Pack: $4.99 (normally $9.99)

Pinball FX 3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack: $2.49 (normally $4.99)

Pinball FX 3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Last Jedi: $3.49 (normally $6.99)

Pinball FX 3 – Star Wars Pinball: Unsung Heroes: $3.49 (normally $6.99)

Star Wars Battlefront (2004): $4.99 (normally $9.99)

Star Wars Battlefront II (2005): $4.99 (normally $9.99)

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition: $4.99 (normally $19.99)

Star Wars Battlefront II (2017): $4.99 (normally $19.99)

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition: $7.99 (normally $39.99)

Star Wars Episode 1 Racer: $7.49 (normally $14.99)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: $4.99 (normally $19.99)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II: $4.99 (normally $19.99)



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $9.99 (normally $39.99)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition: $14.99 (normally $49.99)

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy: $4.99 (normally $9.99)



Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic: $4.99 (normally $9.99)

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords $4.99 (normally $9.99)

Star Wars Republic Commando: $4.99 (normally $9.99)

Star Wars: Squadrons: $9.99 (normally $39.99)



It's hard to overstate just how impressive some of these discounts are, and how surprising it is to see all of these games available on the cheap. One of the best things about the Microsoft Store is how it continues to offer so many older games for previous systems, allowing Xbox newcomers a chance to download games that released many years ago. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga did not get a discount this week, but given how recently that game released, that's not too surprising. Fortunately, there are plenty of other LEGO Star Wars games currently discounted. Readers can check out all of these discounts at the Microsoft Store right here.

Do you plan on taking advantage of these discounts on Xbox? What's your favorite Star Wars video game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!