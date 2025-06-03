Elden Ring Nightreign Is Adding Even Harder Boss Fights

Elden Ring Nightreign launched to generally positive reviews and has already seen over 3.5 million players join the ranks of Nightfarers. To celebrate this, FromSoftware restated its plans to release DLC later this year but also promises continued updates, such as the patch notes released soon after Elden Ring Nightreign launched. One of the stand-out teases in this announcement was the promise of enhanced fights against Nightlords and Duo Expeditions.

The exact wording of “enhanced fights against existing Nightlords” for Elden Ring Nightreign has led many to believe the game will receive harder boss fights. FromSoftware’s wording is a bit unclear, but this seems to be the generally accepted theory for what this means. Challenging boss fights have always been a part of FromSoftware’s games, and Elden Ring Nightreign is no different despite its emphasis on co-op and roguelike elements. Adding onto these fights will make it more rewarding to defeat these Nightlords.

But the Night is far from over.

In addition to the DLC releasing later this year, new additions will be gradually implemented, including enhanced fights against existing Nightlords starting this month, as well as Duo Expeditions at a later date.

Thank you for your support. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) June 3, 2025

Duo Expeditions has been another heavily requested feature from fans for Elden Ring Nightreign. The game has been designed to be played with three players, but the option is included for solo runs. Many players expressed frustration at not being able to play as a duo and this update will fix that, meaning players no longer have to pick up a random player to fill out a squad.

These updates will be added gradually, and FromSoftware revealed the enhanced fights will be coming this month. Unfortunately, no timeline was given for when the Duo Expeditions mode would be added. The developer has already updated Elden Ring Nightreign to address various bugs and fix balancing. FromSoftware has always supported its games and is already showing post-launch support for its latest title.