Elden Ring Nightreign Confirms 2 More Dark Souls Characters

The time for Nightfarers to venture into Elden Ring Nightreign is almost upon us. FromSoftware’s latest game releases on May 30th, which means they’re finally ready to show more of their cards. This includes yet another confirmed piece of Dark Souls crossover content – or rather, two pieces. During a recent promotional event for Elden Ring Nightreign, FromSoftware producer Yashurio Kitao showed off some gameplay, which revealed a few more Dark Souls references players can look forward to in Nightreign when it releases later this month. The reveal includes what looks like yet another Dark Souls skin, along with confirmation of a previously leaked Dark Souls Boss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This report comes from Japanese site Famitsu, which reported on the Tokyo-based Elden Ring Nightreign segment during the FromSoftware Games Event. During the presentation, Kitao showed off gameplay using several different previously revealed Nightreign classes, including the newer Iron Eye. While fans have seen these characters in action before via their reveal trailers, the big draw from this latest look at Nightreign includes another Dark Souls-inspired skin, as well as confirmation that players will face off against the Gaping Dragon.

During character selection, fans got another look at the most mysterious Elden Ring Nightreign class, the Revenant. But more importantly, we also got confirmation of another Dark Souls skin. Previously, gamers got a peek at a skin that lets gamers cosplay as the beloved character of Solaire. Now, it looks like another available skin will feature the equipment of Dark Souls boss Knight Artorias.

Recent Elden Ring Nightreign Event Confirms More Skins + Gaping Dragon Leak

This skin appears to be for the Wylder class, as each class will have specific cosmetic options to suit the class. And many fans agree that the Wylder gives big Knight Artorias vibes, so it certainly seems like a solid fit. Artorias originally appeared in the first Dark Souls, and while his intense backstory is part of what players remember him for, his distinctive armor is also an iconic part of his character. Now, it appears players will be able to don this armor in Elden Ring Nightreign at least while playing as the Wylder. Whether Artorias’ beloved wolf companion will also appear in the game remains to be seen.

We do, however, know that a previously rumored boss will indeed be present in Elden Ring Nightreign. Previous leaks suggested that we might face off against the Gaping Dragon, and during this latest preview event, viewers got an in-depth look at this Dark Souls boss in action in Nightreign. While most player reactions to this latest news focus on hype for the Artorias armor (and disappointment that it might mean he won’t be an actual boss) the official Gaping Dragon reveal is exciting in its own right. As one player puts it, “Gaping Dragon is such a happy surprise.”

The Gaping Dragon in Dark Souls

For many fans, seeing Soulseborne bosses like the Gaping Dragon with newly enhanced graphics and updated movesets is part of the appeal of Elden Ring Nightreign. For others, these skins are tempting them into pre-ordering the game while they still can. Soon, we’ll get a sense of just how many Dark Souls bosses are available when Elden Ring Nightreign releases on May 30th for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

Which Soulsborne skin are you most hoping to see in Elden Ring Nightreign? Or do you have your hopes set on a rematch with a specific boss? Let us know in the comments below!