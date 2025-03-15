Elden Ring Nightreign Leak Shows Another Dark Souls Boss

It’s no secret that Elden Ring Nightreign will have players face off against big bosses from the Dark Souls series. The game director himself explained why fans spotted The Nameless King in the Nightreign trailer when the game was first revealed at The Game Awards. Due to just how many bosses players will contend with in Elden Ring Nightreign, fans can expect to face off against other familiar faces from the Dark Souls games. Aside from that look at The Nameless King, however, details about which other bosses will appear have been hard to come by. A new leak making the rounds on TikTok, however, might just have confirmed another Dark Souls boss coming to Nightreign.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video comes from TikTok user @cmx4six, who posted gameplay footage with the caption “Who’s that Pokemon?” inviting fans to name the Dark Souls boss. The gamer is reportedly playtesting Elden Ring Nightreign, which is what led them to this footage of a popular Dark Souls boss in the upcoming multiplayer title.

The footage appears to show the player facing off against the Gaping Dragon from the original Dark Souls, which released in 2011. This boss may not be the toughest in the game, but the Gaping Dragon is well-known for being an early game boss that tests the patience of players still getting familiar with the gameplay. Many gamers are excited to see this boss return in Nightreign. Though the footage looks legitimate, leaks like this are never 100% confirmation of what we’ll see in the final game. Even so, many gamers are excited to see what new and familiar tricks Gaping Dragon might bring to Elden Ring: Nightreign.

Elden Ring Leaker to Deliver More Intel on Nightreign Bosses & Classes

This first look at Gaping Dragon in Elden Ring Nightreign has many fans excited to jump into the game when it arrives on May 30th. However, there may be more leaks and spoilers ahead for those who want more sneak peeks at what they’ll get when the game launches. The account behind the leaked footage has shared in comments that they are aware of more Nightreign bosses, as well as every playable class that will be available in the full game. Their plan seems to be to slowly release this leaked footage slowly over time, giving fans a look at more Nightreign spoilers in the leadup to release.

elden ring nightreign footage of the nameless king

Not all Dark Souls and Elden Ring fans want to get spoiled on new content. For some, waiting to see those returning bosses is a treat best saved for release day. However, for those that like to know what they’re going to get, the plan for additional information on playable classes and returning Dark Souls bosses is enticing. Even those who participated in last month’s network tests only saw 4 of the 8 total playable classes. The network test featured the Wylder, Guardian, Duchess, and Recluse Nightfarers, but the remaining 4 classes haven’t yet been confirmed. According to @cmz4six, however, we might just get a preview of them soon.

Which Dark Souls bosses do you hope to see make their return in Elden Ring Nightreign? Let us know in the comments below!