Elden Ring Nightreign Delays Next Patch & Boss Update Due to Tsunami Warning

On July 29th, Elden Ring Nightreign announced downtime to deploy the game’s next patch. Originally, Patch 1.02 would have gone live at around 5 p.m. EDT today, July 30th. Shortly after the update, the latest Everdark Sovereign, Augur, was set to go live. However, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have made the decision to push back these updates due to the ongoing situation near the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Early in the morning on July 30th, the official Elden Ring Nightreign account on X confirmed the delay. The post reads, “Due to the tsunami warning following the earthquake near the Kamchatka Peninsula, we have decided to postpone the distribution of the Elden Ring Nightreign Patch 1.02.” The next Elden Ring Nightreign update will now be released on July 31st after 4 p.m. EDT. Assuming the downtime period remains around an hour as originally planned, that means the new patch should go live at around 5 p.m. EDT on July 31st.

Due to the tsunami warning following the earthquake near the Kamchatka Peninsula, we have decided to postpone the distribution of the 'ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN' Patch 1.02, which was scheduled for today to tomorrow, July 31 (Thursday) after 10:00CEST | 1:00 PDT. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) July 30, 2025

With the patch being delayed, FromSoftware is also adjusting the schedule for Everdark Soveriegn Augur. These boss battles would have originally started at 9 p.m. EDT on July 30th. However, the next cycle of Everdark Sovereign battles in Nightreign will now begin “after the update file has been distributed.” It’s not clear whether this will be a full day later at 9 p.m. EDT or if the boss battles will arrive shortly after the patch deploys.

Courtesy of FromSoftware

This next update is also bringing in the new 2-player mode. That means gamers will be waiting an extra day to experience duos in Elden Ring Nightreign, as well.

Though the delay is disappointing for fans eager to take on an enhanced Augur, most comments are simply wishing the team well and encouraging them to stay safe. A few fans couldn’t resist pointing out that the situation is a bit ironic given that Augur is a water-based boss and a tsunami warning is delaying the release of its enhanced form, however.

Thankfully, the team is prioritizing their safety, and the next Elden Ring Nightreign patch will arrive a bit later than planned. Patch 1.02 and the enhanced Augur boss battles will deploy on July 31st for all platforms, barring the need for any additional delays.